iOS 19 update rumours: Apple may drop support for several older iPhones and iPads - Details

Apple is preparing to announce iOS 19 at WWDC25, and speculation has emerged about changes to its device compatibility list. A recent rumour indicates that three iPhone models, all released in 2018, may not receive the upcoming software update.

Three iPhone Models May Lose iOS 19 Support

According to a report by 9to5Mac, iOS 19 might not support the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. The claim originates from a private social media account that has previously shared accurate details about Apple's software updates.

Also read: What's Studio Ghibli and why are AI generated images flooding the internet

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The same source also mentioned that the seventh-generation iPad, launched in September 2019 with the A10 Fusion chip, would not be compatible with iPadOS 19. This aligns with the current rumours regarding iOS 19 compatibility.

Expected iOS 19 Supported Devices

The account, which has consistently shared reliable details about Apple's software updates, gained attention last year when it accurately predicted which devices would support iOS 18. If the current leak proves accurate, iOS 19 will likely be available for the following iPhones:

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max

Also read: iOS 18.4 is rolling out in India: Know what's new and how to install the update

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16e, 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation) and iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPadOS 19 May Also Drop One Model

For iPad users, the rumour claims that iPadOS 19 will no longer support the seventh-generation iPad, which launched in 2019 with the A10 Fusion chip.

While these rumours align with previous leaks, it's worth noting that there have been discrepancies in the past. For example, iPhoneSoft reported in December that all iPhone models running iOS 18 would also be eligible for iOS 19. However, the same source inaccurately claimed in 2021 that iOS 15 would drop support for the iPhone 6s and the original iPhone SE - devices that remained supported until iOS 16.

Also read: Oppo F29 Pro 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Which latest mid-ranger is worth the hype?

Even if the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR miss out on iOS 19, Apple will continue to provide security updates. For instance, iOS 16.7.11, released today, offers security patches for older models like the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.