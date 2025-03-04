iPad 11, iPad Air launch nears: Here’s everything you need to know

Apple has several products to launch in the coming weeks, including the iPad 11 and the new generation iPad Air. Tim Cook has recently shared a new product launch teaser for this week, and it is expected to be the M4-powered MacBook Air model. Therefore, there is a very slight chance that we will see the new iPad models this week. This year, the company has different launch strategies from previous years. Apple mostly host a spring launch event, during which it unveils the new MacBook Air and iPad Air models. However, the company is planning for an online release instead of hosting a live launch event. Therefore, know when we can expect the launch of the new iPads.

iPad 11, iPad Air launch

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted in a latest report that the inventory for iPad 10 and iPad Air has drastically reduced, hinting towards an imminent launch for the newer generation models. Over the past few months, we have been hearing several rumours surrounding the upcoming iPad 11 and iPad Air models, giving us hopes for greater upgrades. Now that we have entered the month of March, industry experts suggest that the new iPads could be launched in the coming weeks by March or April.

Earlier, MacBook Air and new iPads were expected to launch together, but Apple may have planned for a gradual release for the new generation products. This week, we expect the launch of MacBook Air and the new iPad 11 and iPad Air could launch after a few days.

In terms of upgrades, we do not expect any major changes but hardware upgrades with new chipsets. For iPad 11, Apple could opt for the A17 Pro chip, whereas the iPad Air may come with an M3 or M4 chip, making a significant change from the current M1-powered iPad Air. The iPad Air could come in two screen sizes of 11-inch and 13-inch with a 90Hz refresh rate. We can also expect the integration of Apple's in-house C1 5G modem similar to the iPhone 16e model.

