iPad 11 set for a major upgrade with A17 Pro chip, enhanced connectivity, and new magic keyboard

Apple's entry-level iPad has been overdue for an upgrade, with its A14 chipset remaining unchanged for over four years. While Apple lowered the price from $449 to $349 last year, a significant refresh is anticipated for the iPad 11 this spring, marking the first update to the budget-friendly model in two and a half years. Here are the expected improvements.

New Chipset and Apple Intelligence

The iPad 11 will likely feature the powerful A17 Pro chip, which debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro. This would enable compatibility with Apple Intelligence, a suite of new features such as notification summaries, Image Playground, Genmoji, an enhanced Siri, and ChatGPT. If the launch occurs as scheduled in the spring, users should have access to these advanced tools right from the start.

You may be interested in 13% OFF 13% OFF Apple iPhone 13 Blue

Blue 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 14% OFF 14% OFF Apple iPhone 14 Blue

Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 8% OFF 8% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: iPhone users, WhatsApp will soon allow you to use multiple accounts on the same phone: Why it's useful

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Wi-Fi 6E and 5G Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, the iPad 11 is expected to support Wi-Fi 6E or even Wi-Fi 7, as well as Bluetooth 5.3. This upgrade would improve upon the current iPad's Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, delivering faster speeds and lower latency. Additionally, Apple is preparing to introduce its first 5G modems, which may appear in the cellular versions of the iPad 11. This marks a step toward broader 5G integration, with further updates planned for iPhone and iPad Pro models in the future.

Also read: iOS 18.3 releasing soon: Next update to bring 3 Siri upgrades, know what's coming

New Magic Keyboard Design

The iPad 11 could also come with a new, more traditional Magic Keyboard. Unlike the folio-style keyboard seen with the iPad 10, this version would offer a more familiar design, improving the typing experience for users who rely on the iPad for productivity.

Also read: iPhone 17 to miss out on this BIG display upgrade: Here's what we know

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to release the iPad 11 in the spring, likely alongside the new iPhone SE and iPad Air. While the design is expected to remain similar to the 2022 model, the internal upgrades, including the new chip and enhanced connectivity, will deliver a noticeable performance boost. With a release on the horizon, the iPad 11 will finally address the long gap since the last refresh, providing a fresh option for those seeking a budget-friendly tablet.