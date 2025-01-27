iPad 11 set for a major upgrade with A17 Pro chip, enhanced connectivity, and new magic keyboard

Apple’s entry-level iPad is set for a major upgrade this spring, bringing powerful features, enhanced connectivity, and a fresh design. Here’s what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 27 2025, 13:32 IST
Icon
Apple Spring Event 2025: iPhone SE 4, iPad 11, and other expected launches
image caption
1/5 Apple will likely host a spring event in March 2025 with several new announcements surrounding new hardware devices. While the official date is yet to be announced, it is suspected the spring may take place earlier than expected. Last year, Apple hosted the launch event on May 7, 2024, during which it revealed a new generation iPad model. Now, we are waiting to hear more about what’s coming. (AP)
image caption
2/5 iPad 11: In the coming months, Apple is expected to launch the awaited iPad 11 with an A17 Pro chip paired with 8GB RAM. Experts suggest that the new iPad model will consist of Apple Intelligence features, offering a suite of AI features. It is also rumoured that the iPad 11 may consist of Apple’s in-house 5G and Wi-Fi modems.  (HT Tech)
iPad 11
3/5 Smart Home Hub: Apple has been working on this project for quite a long time and it is codenamed “Pebble.” Now, the Smart Home Hub is expected to be launched in March 2025 with a  7-inch screen enabling users to access its functionalities, access apps, and others. However, more of its features and functionalities are yet to be revealed. (Unsplash)
iPad 11
4/5 iPhone SE 4 is to launch soon in the global market, know what it will look like. (Sonny Dickson/X)
iPad 11
5/5 iPad Air: Last year, the company unveiled the iPad Air with an M2 chip, however, in the coming months we may see an upgrade with a new M4 chip, as reported by Apple analyst Mark Gurman. Therefore, the iPad Pro and iPad Air powered by M4 chip may offer similar performance if the rumours are to be true. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
iPad 11
icon View all Images
Apple’s upcoming iPad 11 will feature key upgrades, including a new chip, better connectivity, and more. (Representative image) (HT Tech)

Apple's entry-level iPad has been overdue for an upgrade, with its A14 chipset remaining unchanged for over four years. While Apple lowered the price from $449 to $349 last year, a significant refresh is anticipated for the iPad 11 this spring, marking the first update to the budget-friendly model in two and a half years. Here are the expected improvements.

New Chipset and Apple Intelligence

The iPad 11 will likely feature the powerful A17 Pro chip, which debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro. This would enable compatibility with Apple Intelligence, a suite of new features such as notification summaries, Image Playground, Genmoji, an enhanced Siri, and ChatGPT. If the launch occurs as scheduled in the spring, users should have access to these advanced tools right from the start.

You may be interested in

13% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹51,999Original price:₹59,900
Buy now
14% OFF
Apple iPhone 14
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹59,900Original price:₹69,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹65,900Original price:₹79,600
Buy now
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹124,200Original price:₹134,900
Buy now

Also read: iPhone users, WhatsApp will soon allow you to use multiple accounts on the same phone: Why it's useful

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Wi-Fi 6E and 5G Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, the iPad 11 is expected to support Wi-Fi 6E or even Wi-Fi 7, as well as Bluetooth 5.3. This upgrade would improve upon the current iPad's Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, delivering faster speeds and lower latency. Additionally, Apple is preparing to introduce its first 5G modems, which may appear in the cellular versions of the iPad 11. This marks a step toward broader 5G integration, with further updates planned for iPhone and iPad Pro models in the future.

Also read: iOS 18.3 releasing soon: Next update to bring 3 Siri upgrades, know what's coming

New Magic Keyboard Design

The iPad 11 could also come with a new, more traditional Magic Keyboard. Unlike the folio-style keyboard seen with the iPad 10, this version would offer a more familiar design, improving the typing experience for users who rely on the iPad for productivity.

Also read: iPhone 17 to miss out on this BIG display upgrade: Here's what we know

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to release the iPad 11 in the spring, likely alongside the new iPhone SE and iPad Air. While the design is expected to remain similar to the 2022 model, the internal upgrades, including the new chip and enhanced connectivity, will deliver a noticeable performance boost. With a release on the horizon, the iPad 11 will finally address the long gap since the last refresh, providing a fresh option for those seeking a budget-friendly tablet.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jan, 13:32 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPad 11 set for a major upgrade with A17 Pro chip, enhanced connectivity, and new magic keyboard
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 characters

GTA 6: Will iconic characters like Tommy, CJ, and Franklin return to Vice City?
No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything

No, GTA 5 isn’t on Android or iPhone: Downloading that free APK could cost you everything
Grand Taking Ages

GTA 6 parody game returns: Grand Taking Ages finds new life after PlayStation Store ban
GTA 6

GTA 6 PC release predicted for 2027 following console launch, insider claims speculative timeline
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked price rumours: Rockstar Games could set new $100 standard for game pricing in 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets