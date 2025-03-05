iPad Air with M3 chip launched at 59900 in India: Know about upgrades, features, and more

This week, we were hoping to see the new MacBook Air model; however, surprisingly, Apple dropped the new generation iPad Air with an upgraded chip and performance. With the new model, Apple has officially discontinued the 2024 iPad Air model. This means that the stock will run out soon in stores and on e-commerce platforms. Therefore, if you are planning to buy the new iPad Air model, you must know about upgrades in terms of specifications and features before spending a whopping Rs.59900 on the latest generation model. Here's everything you need to know about the iPad Air M3.

iPad Air M3: What's new?

The 2025 iPad Air retains a similar design as the previous generation model with 11-inch and 13-inch screen sizes. It features the same Retina True Tone display, offering a similar viewing experience as the 2024 iPad Air. Both devices come with the same 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera, however, the camera quality may have been enhanced due to the new chip.

Talking of the new chip, the only major upgrade Apple has announced is the new chip. Yes, the 2025 iPad Air is powered by the M3 chip with an 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. Apple has also highlighted the new GPU architecture, which includes dynamic caching, mesh shading, and ray tracing. Due to this upgrade, the iPad Air is now faster and more efficient. Additionally, note that both the 2024 and 2025 iPad Air models support Apple Intellienge. Therefore, you will find similar AI-powered features. However, the 2025 iPad Air also gains access to the new Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil Pro.

Apart from the new chip and performance, everything about the new iPad Air is similar. Therefore, you may want to opt for the 2024 iPad Air at a much lower price.

iPad Air M3 price in India

The iPad Air M3 comes in new attractive colours that include Space Grey, Blue, Purple, and Starlight. Apple is offering four storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, along with WiFi and WiFi+ Cellular connectivity options. The 11-inch iPad Air with WiFi will come at a starting price of Rs.59900, and the Wi-Fi + Cellular model will be priced at Rs. 74900. On the other hand, the 13-inch iPad Air with WiFi will be priced at Rs.79900 and the WiFi+Cellular model will come at a starting price of Rs.94900.

