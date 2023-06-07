iPhone 12 gets a huge price cut! Check discounts, offers here

Grab the iPhone 12 at a lower price with discounts, exchange offer, and bank benefits. Check offer details.

iPhone 12
iPhone 12 is one of Apple's most value-for-money iPhones right now.
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 is one of Apple’s most value-for-money iPhones right now. (Unsplash)

iPhones are set to receive intuitive new features with iOS 17 that Apple announced at WWDC 2023. iPhone 12 remains one of the most value-for-money iPhones that you can buy today especially with the iOS 17 update coming to the phone. The phone was a major improvement of the iPhone 11 as it underwent a makeover and now features the boxy design and Super Retina XDR display. We have been using it all this time and it is still a great purchase for anyone in search of a smartphone that offers a blend of great performance, excellent cameras, and nifty features.

So, if you've been searching for a great deal on the iPhone 12, you can grab it right now with amazing discounts, in addition to bank benefits and exchange offers. Know details here.

iPhone 12 Discount

Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 12 by a massive amount, and it could be yours for a very low price right now. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs. 59900. However, the e-commerce platform has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 53999, giving you a 9 percent discount on the smartphone.

That's not all. You can further lower the price of the iPhone 12 even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

Other offers

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 33000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

Customers can get a flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Also get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

B08L5TGWD1

Why should you trade in your old smartphone?

Well, trading in your old smartphone while purchasing a new one has numerous benefits. The first and foremost benefit is you get the new phone at a much cheaper price. Moreover, there's no point in having an old device simply lying around at home when it could be utilized by someone else. Lastly, it reduces your carbon footprint and helps reduce e-waste!

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 12:08 IST
