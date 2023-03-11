    Trending News

    iPhone 12 price falls massively! Save over 25000, buy it for 33999 now

    iPhone 12, which is worth Rs. 59900, can be yours for Rs. 33999 today! You can save over Rs. 25000 on the iPhone today on Flipkart. Here is how.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 11 2023, 11:16 IST
    Nab the iPhone 12 for Rs. 33999 on Flipkart today. Check offer details here. (Apple)

    You can now be an Apple iPhone 12 owner and that too at a massively reduced rate! Yes, you can save over Rs. 25000 on the iPhone worth Rs. 59900 today. Wondering how? You can nab the 64GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 12 in the colour of your choice for just Rs. 33999 on Flipkart with the help of some alluring offers. The deals are also available on other storage variants of the iPhone 12. Here are the offer details you need to know.

    iPhone 12 price drop on Flipkart

    The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 worth Rs. 59900 is available with an initial discount of 9 percent for Rs. 53999 on Flipkart. The discounted price of the 128GB variant is Rs. 57999 against Rs. 64999. While, the 256GB variant can be yours for Rs. 66999 against Rs. 74900. This is not all! The cost can further come down of all the variants of the iPhone 12 with the help of the exchange and bank offers. Check the details below.

    If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get another up to Rs. 20000 off on the discounted rate of all the storage variants of the iPhone 12. Bank offers can be availed too. With the help of the discount, the cost of the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 can come down to Rs. 33999, 128GB to 37999 and 256GB to 46999.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B08L5VJWCV

    Meanwhile, the bank offers being provided on the phone include 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs. 750, on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; 10 percent off on American Express Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 7500 and above; among others.

    In order to grab any of the iPhone 12 models with this amazing price drop all you need to do is visit Flipkart, search for iPhone 12 and select the storage and colour variant. You will then be able to see the price drop and offer details displayed on the screen.

    Notably, the Apple iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, 6.1 inch super retina XDR display, 12MP dual rear camera setup along with a 12MP selfie camera, and more. The phone not only offers great battery life but amazing performance.

    First Published Date: 11 Mar, 10:34 IST
