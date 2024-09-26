 iPhone 13 around ₹40000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: How to get the deal | Mobile News

iPhone 13 around 40000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: How to get the deal

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: The iPhone 13 can be acquired for around 40,000 by combining offers, but is it?

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 26 2024, 14:03 IST
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 is still going strong as 2025 approaches, but it may not suit most buyers. (Pexels)

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is now live, featuring one of the most sought-after deals: the iPhone 13 for around 40,000. However, as of today, September 26, this offer is available exclusively for Amazon Prime members. If you're interested in purchasing the device at this price, you'll need to subscribe to Amazon Prime or use a friend's account. It's worth noting that the listed price isn't exactly under 40,000, as Amazon raised the price shortly after the sale began. However, there are a few offers available that can help reduce the cost. Read on for the details.

Also Read: iPhone 16 least popular since iPhone 12, new survey reflects on minimal updates

Buy Now
More about Apple iPhone 13
13% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹51,999₹59,900
Buy now
See full Specifications

iPhone 13 for 40,749: How This Deal Works

Currently, the iPhone 13 is priced at 41,999 on Amazon India, which is still less than its typical selling price of around 50,000. To get closer to the 40,000 mark, you can use an SBI credit or debit card to lower the price to 40,749. Additionally, if you exchange a phone, the price drops even further. If you have an Amazon ICICI Pay credit card, you can receive a cashback of 2,100, bringing the effective price down to 39,899. However, the ICICI cashback isn't instant; it will be credited in your Amazon Pay account at the end of the card billing cycle.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: iOS 18 release brings this useful Truecaller feature for iPhone users- Details

Should You Buy the iPhone 13 at This Price?

We wouldn't recommend you to buy the iPhone 13 if you're looking for a fast 120Hz display or the best stills camera available. While the iPhone 13 is a solid phone, it's now a few years old with outdated internals and a camera that falls short of 2024 standards. It does offer good video capabilities with Cinematic Mode, but for the same price, you could find better Android options like the Samsung Galaxy S23 on Flipkart or the OnePlus 12R on Amazon. That said, the iPhone 13 could be a suitable choice for someone who simply needs a reliable phone for basic tasks. As an Apple product, it will continue to receive updates for the foreseeable future, and it's equipped with a powerful A15 chipset, which remains sufficient for most tasks. If you're seeking to join the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone 13 could serve as an affordable gateway.

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: OnePlus Watch 2R, Apple Watch Series 9, and other top 5 smartwatches to buy

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 14:03 IST
Trending: samsung galaxy s23 ultra to be available at 69999 in amazon great indian festival sale- should you buy? samsung galaxy s25 ultra tipped to outshine iphone 16 pro in key design feature - details here amazon great indian festival sale 2024: top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones iphone se 4 launch likely in march: know why it may be first of its kind huawei mate xt, world’s first triple-screen foldable phone may launch globally- here’s everything we know so far iphone 16 is available at less than 55000 on flipkart: how to get the deal iphone 15 for free in amazon great indian festival sale 2024: check details here google pixel 8 at just 32,000 in flipkart big billion days 2024: 3 reasons to buy it oneplus diwali 2024 sale: oneplus 12, buds pro 2 and more with huge discounts and special deals oneplus 13 launching soon, ram and storage details leaked - here’s what we know
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 13 around 40000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: How to get the deal
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Violet Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26: Violet Ring event rewards
PlayStation State of Play September 2024

PlayStation State of Play September 2024: Ghost of Yotei, new accessories, and more revealed
GTA 5 fans anticipate NoPixel 5.0 update promising major changes in roleplay experience

GTA 5 fans anticipate NoPixel 5.0 update promising major changes in roleplay experience
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards
GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?

GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Latest OPPO Reno Series Launch

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G on sale from today; smartphone's focus is on photography
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets