Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is now live, featuring one of the most sought-after deals: the iPhone 13 for around ₹40,000. However, as of today, September 26, this offer is available exclusively for Amazon Prime members. If you're interested in purchasing the device at this price, you'll need to subscribe to Amazon Prime or use a friend's account. It's worth noting that the listed price isn't exactly under ₹40,000, as Amazon raised the price shortly after the sale began. However, there are a few offers available that can help reduce the cost. Read on for the details.

iPhone 13 for ₹ 40,749: How This Deal Works

Currently, the iPhone 13 is priced at ₹41,999 on Amazon India, which is still less than its typical selling price of around ₹50,000. To get closer to the ₹40,000 mark, you can use an SBI credit or debit card to lower the price to ₹40,749. Additionally, if you exchange a phone, the price drops even further. If you have an Amazon ICICI Pay credit card, you can receive a cashback of ₹2,100, bringing the effective price down to ₹39,899. However, the ICICI cashback isn't instant; it will be credited in your Amazon Pay account at the end of the card billing cycle.

Should You Buy the iPhone 13 at This Price?

We wouldn't recommend you to buy the iPhone 13 if you're looking for a fast 120Hz display or the best stills camera available. While the iPhone 13 is a solid phone, it's now a few years old with outdated internals and a camera that falls short of 2024 standards. It does offer good video capabilities with Cinematic Mode, but for the same price, you could find better Android options like the Samsung Galaxy S23 on Flipkart or the OnePlus 12R on Amazon. That said, the iPhone 13 could be a suitable choice for someone who simply needs a reliable phone for basic tasks. As an Apple product, it will continue to receive updates for the foreseeable future, and it's equipped with a powerful A15 chipset, which remains sufficient for most tasks. If you're seeking to join the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone 13 could serve as an affordable gateway.

