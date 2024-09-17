 iPhone 13 for ₹40,000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: 3 big reasons to avoid it | Mobile News

iPhone 13 for 40,000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: 3 big reasons to avoid it

iPhone 13 under 40,000 would have been a great buy two years ago, but it 2024, it hardly makes sense.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 17 2024, 15:33 IST
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 will still be supported for the next few years, but is it enough of a reason to buy it? (Pexels)

iPhone 13 Under 40,000:Many are excited to purchase new iPhone models during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. But what if we told you that it may not make sense to buy iPhones like the iPhone 13 during the sale? Yes, Amazon has revealed the price for the iPhone 13, and it will be around the 40,000 price bracket. This price could tempt buyers, especially those purchasing an iPhone for the first time or upgrading from an older model such as the iPhone SE, iPhone XR, or iPhone 11. However, it is in your best interest to avoid buying this model, especially at around 40,000. Why? Read on.

Also Read: iOS 18 release: These features, even without Apple Intelligence, make it the biggest overhaul in years

1. iPhone 13 Came Out in 2021 and Isn't the Most Feature-Rich Phone Under 40,000

We might have had a different opinion in 2022, or even at the beginning of 2023, but now that 2024 is nearing its end, we have several Android alternatives that offer far better value for money compared to the iPhone 13. Not only does the iPhone 13 lack key features, but it also doesn't have the bells and whistles you can get from an Android phone at this price point. This includes AI features, fast charging, and, of course, a notch-free experience.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: After Huawei Mate XT, Samsung gears up for rollable and tri-fold smartphones

2. iPhone 13 Still Uses the Lightning Connector

Now that Apple has fully transitioned to USB-C with its iPhones and accessories, the Lightning connector is on its way out. You will gradually see fewer and fewer accessories being made for it. Moreover, what you miss out on by sticking with Lightning is another significant drawback—this includes faster wired transfer speeds, universal compatibility, and a wider range of accessories.

3. iPhone 13 Has an Ageing 12MP Dual Camera Setup

iPhone 13 did not have the best camera even when it was released. Yes, it was excellent for video, thanks to the inclusion of Cinematic mode, but overall, the dual-camera setup wasn't the best. You get two 12MP cameras—wide and ultra-wide—but the ultra-wide is notorious for producing low-detail images and showing noise in low-light scenarios. So, if you're looking for the best-looking photos under 40,000, the iPhone 13 isn't the phone you should go for. Instead, consider alternatives like the Samsung Galaxy S23, which may also be available around the 40,000 price bracket during the upcoming sales.

Also Read: Google Pixel 9 review: Compelling AI features, impressive camera but lacks flagship power

First Published Date: 17 Sep, 11:35 IST
