iPhone 13 price cut: Get this feature-filled iPhone at Rs. 52999 on Flipkart- Check out deals and offers

The iPhone 13 is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 52999 on Flipkart down from its original MRP of Rs. 59,900. This substantial price cut offers consumers the chance to own a premium smartphone with advanced features and superior performance at a more affordable rate.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 15 2024, 08:24 IST
iPhone 13
The iPhone 13, now available at a reduced price of Rs. 49,300, offers advanced features and cutting-edge technology for a superior user experience. (Unsplash)

The iPhone 13 is now available at a reduced price of Rs. 52999 on Flipkart, following an 11 percent discount from its original MRP of Rs. 59,900. This price cut provides an excellent opportunity for consumers to purchase a high-end smartphone at a more affordable rate.

Key Features and Enhancements

The iPhone 13 boasts a 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, offering clear and vibrant visuals. Its Cinematic mode enhances video creation by adding a shallow depth of field and automatically shifting focus.

B09G9HD6PD-1

The device includes an advanced dual-camera system featuring 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras, Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, and Night mode. These features ensure high-quality photos and 4K Dolby Vision HDR video recording. Additionally, the 12MP TrueDepth front camera offers Night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording for superior selfies and video content.

Performance and Efficiency

Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 13 delivers swift performance for various tasks, from web browsing to gaming. This chip ensures efficient multitasking and smooth operation, enhancing the overall user experience.

The iPhone 13, now priced at Rs. 52999 on Flipkart, combines advanced features and cutting-edge technology, making it a compelling choice for those looking to upgrade their smartphone.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 08:24 IST
