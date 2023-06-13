iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus get huge discounts as Amazon's Apple Day sale goes live

Good news for Apple fans. If you were looking for price cuts to be announced on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus and more, then your wait is over as Amazon’s Apple day sale has gone live

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 13 2023, 18:02 IST
Amazon's Apple day sale goes live! (Bloomberg)
Amazon's Apple day sale goes live! (Bloomberg)

Amazon has just announced its most awaited Apple days sale. Notably, it is rolling out amazing discounts on a number of iPhones. The sale is on and will go on for a week. If you are an Apple fan, grab the phones at the most pocket-friendly prices imaginable. The sale is offering huge discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus and more. You can reduce the price further with Bank card and exchange offers. Read here to know more about the huge discounts available now.

iPhone 14 Pro

You can get the 128GB and the 256GB variant of iPhone 14 Pro with a huge price cut. The original prices were Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,39,900 respectively. After discount, their prices have been cut to Rs. 1,19,999 and Rs. 1,34,990 respectively.

iPhone 14 Plus

The 128GB version of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available at 14% discount from its original price, which was Rs. 89,900. Now, it will cost you Rs. 76,999, providing a 14 percent discount from its original price Rs. 89,900. You can get the 256GB variant of the iPhone 14 Plus for Rs. 86,999, which has apparently a 13 percent discount from its original price of Rs. 99,900 during the Apple Day Sale.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Amazon Apple Days sale is offering a considerable discount on the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the 128GB variant. Its original cost was Rs. 1,39,900. It is now available at a reduced price of Rs. 1,27,999. The 256GB model of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, originally priced at Rs. 1,49,900, can be now purchased for Rs. 1,43,990.

First Published Date: 13 Jun, 18:02 IST
