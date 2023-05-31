iPhone 14 Plus gets a massive price cut! Check details

An amazing offer on the iPhone 14 Plus is live right now and it could be yours for a very low price. Here’s how to grab this deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 31 2023, 11:52 IST
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
View all Images
iPhone 14 Plus is the biggest-sized iPhone you can buy alongside iPhone 14 Pro Max. (HT Tech)

The iPhone 14 Plus not only features great cameras and a fast processor, but it also gets the biggest display in an iPhone, alongside the iPhone 14 Pro Max. So, if you're a fan of smartphones with big screens and you love binge-watching content on your phone, then the iPhone 14 Plus is one of the best smartphones you can buy right now. With the reveal of iOS 17 less than a week away, the iPhone 14 Plus is almost certainly expected to get the new features that Apple introduces for iPhones.

Although it is still priced at a premium, you can buy the iPhone 14 Plus for a very low price with Amazon's various offers. Check offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

The iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900, as per the Amazon listing. However, you can purchase it at a significantly reduced price by taking advantage of various discounts, bank benefits, and exchange offers offered by Amazon.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Initially, Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 80999, resulting in a substantial initial discount of 10 percent on Apple's latest iPhone. You can further lower the price by utilizing exceptional bank offers and trade-in discounts.

iPhone 14 Plus trade-in offer

Amazon is offering up to a staggering Rs. 25500 off as a direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade in your old smartphone. Do note that the exchange offer depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the offer availability in your area. You need to enter your area PIN code on Amazon to check if it is available.

B0BDK62STN

iPhone 14 Plus Bank offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Credit Card and Debit Card transactions. You can also get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

First Published Date: 31 May, 11:52 IST
