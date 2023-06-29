iPhone 14 Plus price plunges to a new LOW ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazon has announced the dates for one of the biggest shopping fests of the year, the Amazon Prime Day sale. Prime Members can enjoy the two-day sale on the 15th-16th of July. On smartphones, you will find up to 40 percent off along with no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and a lot more. However, you don't need to wait for the mega sale, at least where the iPhone 14 Plus is concerned. Ahead of Prime Day, you can find a whopping discount on this premium iPhone. The phone is special as it offers 26 hours of constant video playback, which is 6 hours more than the standard iPhone 14 and its size is as large as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. With the Amazon offer, you will be able to enjoy this premium smartphone at a much lower cost. Here is everything that you need to know about the iPhone 14 Plus deal.

iPhone 14 Plus price cut

The retail price of the iPhone 14 Plus 128GB on Amazon is Rs. 89900. You can get a flat 15 percent off on the Plus iPhone. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 75999. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deal or bank offers. However, if you still find this price a bit too high, here are the other offers that will let you save even more.

Bank Offers: On this deal, you can find a 5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BDK62STN-1

Exchange offer: Moreover, Amazon also has some amazing exchange offers. The exchange deal is worth up to Rs. 22950. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this deal and save a massive amount.

All you need to do is visit theAmazon website and search for the iPhone 14 Plus and select the colour and variant you want to buy. If you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can click on the“Buy with Exchange” button and provide the details such as brand, model, and IMEI number to get the exact amount of discount.