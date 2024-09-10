iPhone 14 price in India slashed after iPhone 16 launch, costs 20000 less…

iPhone 14 has received a massive price cut in India after the launch of new iPhone 16 at the Apple event 2024. Following its recent pattern, Apple has kept the prices of the new standard iPhone 16 same as its predecessor iPhone 15. After the launch of the new iPhone 16 series, the company has significantly reduced the price of iPhone 15 and iPhone 14. iPhone 14 is now available at a reduced price of ₹59,900 on Apple India's official online store. This means it now costs ₹20000 less than its launch price. To recall, the iPhone 14 was launched in 2022 at a starting price of ₹79,900. It is now also the cheapest Apple flagship that you can buy from the official store as the company has discontinued the popular iPhone 13.



Also read: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus launched with new Capture button, A18 chip and more- All details

iPhone 14 new price in India after iPhone 16 launch

iPhone 14 received a ₹10000 price cut after the launch of iPhone 15 and after the debut of iPhone 16, the company has again slashed the price of the former flagship. iPhone 14 price in India now begins at ₹59,900 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of iPhone 15 are now priced at ₹69,900 and ₹89,900 respectively.

Buy Now More about Apple iPhone 14 22% OFF 22% OFF Apple iPhone 14 Blue

Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage See full Specifications

In addition to this, buyers are eligible to get up to ₹5000 instant cashback on selected iPhone models with eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max launched in India with BIG price drop compared to iPhone 15 Pro – Details here

Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.



Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.