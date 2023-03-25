iPhone 14 price lowered to Rs. 41999 on Flipkart! Save a MASSIVE Rs. 37000 today

Don't miss the chance to get yourself an iPhone 14 and that too by paying a lot less. Nab it for just Rs. 41999 against Rs. 79900 now on Flipkart. Here's how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 25 2023, 09:17 IST
iPhone 14, iPhone 13 to iPhone 12–top 5 iPhone deals you must check out
image caption
1/5 One of the best deals during the sale is the one on iPhone 14. Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 65999 with a flat discount of Rs. 13901. Plus, up to Rs. 1000 off on cards and a maximum Rs. 20000 discount via exchange deal. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
2/5 iPhone 14 Plus price slashed by 17 percent! It is available for Rs. 73999 against the original Rs. 89900 on sale. Similarly like iPhone 14, you can get several other bank and exchange deal benefits to get it for just Rs. 52999.  (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Another best option is the iPhone 13, which is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge price cut to Rs. 59999 from Rs. 69900. Well, you can grab it for Rs. 38999 after applying all the offers! (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 12 - 5G iPhone at an affordable price! The iPhone 12 64GB worth Rs. 59900 is available at Rs. 53999 during the Flipkart sale. Don’t worry, you can further drop the prices via bank offers and exchange deals.  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 iPhone 11 at a much more affordable price than before! It is available at Rs. 38999 against the original price of Rs. 43900. Moreover, with bank card deals and exchange offers, you can get it for just Rs. 17999.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 14
View all Images
Here is how to get Apple iPhone 14 for under Rs. 42000 on Flipkart today. (HT Tech)

Not every day do you get a chance to save a big amount on an Apple iPhone 14. The premium phone worth Rs. 79900 can be yours by paying a lot less than market price. Flipkart is giving you an opportunity to nab iPhone 14 today for just Rs. 41999 against Rs. 79900. It is a massive cost reduction! Well, there are conditions to this super saving deal too. Here is how you can grab the iPhone 14 by saving over Rs. 37000 on Flipkart.

How to save Rs. 37000 on iPhone 14 worth Rs, 79900 on Flipkart

Launched at a starting price of Rs. 79900, the iPhone 14 is available on Flipkart at a discounted rate and you can avail exchange and bank offers too. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the phone can get a massive price reduction. Check details below.

iPhone 14 on Flipkart: Discount

With a discount of 9 percent, the price of the 128GB storage variant of iPhone 14 straight away comes down to Rs. 71999 on Flipkart today. Therefore, if you do not want to apply for any other offer, you can get the iPhone 14 at a discounted rate. However, if you want further reductions, to let the phone fit into your budget, here's what you can opt for.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 14 on Flipkart: Exchange and bank offer

The iPhone 14 is available with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 30000 on Flipkart. In order to avail the offer, all you need to have is an old smartphone in a good working condition, so that it can fetch you maximum benefits. On getting the maximum amount on exchange, the price of the iPhone 14 can come down to Rs. 41999 (71999-30000). Notably, Flipkart has also informed that you can get extra Rs. 3000 off in exchange of select models.

Flipkart is offering only two bank offers on the iPhone 14 which are- 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 09:16 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 14 price lowered to Rs. 41999 on Flipkart! Save a MASSIVE Rs. 37000 today
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!
iPhone
How to check Serial Number or IMEI Number on your iPhone
iOS 16
iOS 16: Try this magical iPhone photos trick, it is simply awesome

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

Trending Stories

Gizmore Cloud
5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash

    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets