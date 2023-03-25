iPhone 14 price lowered to Rs. 41999 on Flipkart! Save a MASSIVE Rs. 37000 today

Not every day do you get a chance to save a big amount on an Apple iPhone 14. The premium phone worth Rs. 79900 can be yours by paying a lot less than market price. Flipkart is giving you an opportunity to nab iPhone 14 today for just Rs. 41999 against Rs. 79900. It is a massive cost reduction! Well, there are conditions to this super saving deal too. Here is how you can grab the iPhone 14 by saving over Rs. 37000 on Flipkart.

How to save Rs. 37000 on iPhone 14 worth Rs, 79900 on Flipkart

Launched at a starting price of Rs. 79900, the iPhone 14 is available on Flipkart at a discounted rate and you can avail exchange and bank offers too. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the phone can get a massive price reduction. Check details below.

iPhone 14 on Flipkart: Discount

With a discount of 9 percent, the price of the 128GB storage variant of iPhone 14 straight away comes down to Rs. 71999 on Flipkart today. Therefore, if you do not want to apply for any other offer, you can get the iPhone 14 at a discounted rate. However, if you want further reductions, to let the phone fit into your budget, here's what you can opt for.

iPhone 14 on Flipkart: Exchange and bank offer

The iPhone 14 is available with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 30000 on Flipkart. In order to avail the offer, all you need to have is an old smartphone in a good working condition, so that it can fetch you maximum benefits. On getting the maximum amount on exchange, the price of the iPhone 14 can come down to Rs. 41999 (71999-30000). Notably, Flipkart has also informed that you can get extra Rs. 3000 off in exchange of select models.

Flipkart is offering only two bank offers on the iPhone 14 which are- 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions.