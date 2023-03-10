iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max price crashes on Jio Mart

The Apple iPhone 14 series launched in 2022 comprises two Pro models- iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both the phones hold a price tag of more than Rs. 120000, making them the ultra premium smartphones. However, to make the phones more attractive and reach the masses, ecommerce websites offer enticing deals on them. Jio Mart is one of the ecommerce platforms which has done the same. You will easily be able to save Rs. 10000 and more on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max on Jio Mart today. Notably, it is a limited time deal, and hence needs to be grabbed before the offer ends.

Offers on iPhone 14 Pro on Jio Mart:

The limited time offer on both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is live across all the variants (storage and colour). The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 119900 against Rs. 129900. The 256GB storage variant of the phone is currently priced at Rs. 128900 against Rs. 139900 on Jio Mart. While there is no exchange offer provided by the ecommerce website, you can avail for bank and EMI offers.

Offers on iPhone 14 Pro Max on Jio Mart:

The 128GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone Pro Max is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 127900 against Rs. 139900 on Jio Mart. The 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 137900, while the 512GB and 1TB variant will cost you Rs. 157900 and Rs. 176900 respectively on JioMart against their market price of Rs. 169900 and Rs. 189900 respectively.

Meanwhile, it can be known that both the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max run on A16 Bionic Chip and get a triple rear camera setup (48MP+12MP+12MP), along with a front camera of 12MP. The iPhone 14 Pro gets a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display, while the screen size of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is 6.7 inch.