iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15: 5 reasons to wait for new iPhone

Apple iPhone 14 is definitely an upgraded premium option boasting a faster chipset, emergency SOS via satellite feature, Crash Detection, and impressive camera performance. However, the launch of the iPhone 15 series is just a few months away. In such a situation, a question will always arise, should you wait for the iPhone 15 launch or buy the iPhone 14 model available now?

If you find yourself in this dilemma, it's worth noting that leaks and rumours about the iPhone 15 suggest that waiting may be the better option. Skipping the iPhone 14 could prove to be a wise decision. In any case, if budget is a concern, then if you just wait a few months, the price of iPhone 14 will fall on iPhone 15 launch. There are many reasons to wait for the iPhone 15 – check out the top 5 to make your decision about your next iPhone.

5 BIG reasons to wait for the iPhone 15

1. Experience Dynamic Island: Something that the standard iPhone 14, plain vanilla, models missed this year. Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too, while completely ditching the notch display from the flagship iPhone series.

2. Charging with USB-C port: The charging option for the iPhone models is going to change. Several prominent analysts suggested that all four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port.

3. Bigger display: The display size of both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models has been 6.1 inches. However, multiple leaks indicate that the upcoming iPhone 15 may come with a slightly larger 6.2-inch display.

4. A16 Bionic chipset upgrade: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. However, this happens with every new iPhone launch.

5. New colours, better cameras: Earlier leaks suggested that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded 48MP camera. Apart from this, new colour options such as bright pink and blue may launch along with the standard black, white, and PRODUCT(RED) colour options, MacRumors report suggested.

iPhone 15 launch is expected in September, 2023.