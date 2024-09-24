iPhone 15 at 50000 in Flipkart sale? Will e-commerce giant surprise us again

iPhone 15 is currently one of the most talked about phones among the potential iPhone buyers, despite the launch of new iPhone 16. After the launch of the new iPhone 16 at the Apple Glowtime event 2024, the company slashed the price of iPhone 15 and the former flagship device will get a further discount in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale that begins on September 27. Over the past few years, Flipkart has been offering the former flagship iPhones with massive discounts at an unbelievable price and the buyers are expecting the same this year. To recall, buyers were able to get iPhone 11, iPhone 13 and others for as low as ₹50000 in the Flipkart sale. As there are not any big differences between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16, netizens are finding iPhone 15 a value buy among the two.

Flipkart has not yet revealed the price of the iPhone 15 for the Flipkart sale but netizens are predicting it to be around ₹50,000. The ecommerce platform will be offering the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max at ₹89,999 and ₹1,09,900 respectively with bank offers and discounts.

iPhone 15 new price in India

After the launch of iPhone 16, iPhone 15 price in India now begins at ₹69,600 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of iPhone 15 are now priced at ₹79,600 and ₹99,600 respectively.

iPhone 15 specifications

Apple iPhone 15 is powered by A16 Bionic chip paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone gets a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with 60Hz refresh rate. It runs iOS 17 out of the box and is eligible to run the new iOS 18. iPhone 15 gets a 48MP primary sensor like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. The 48MP camera is supported with a 12MP secondary sensor.

Apple iPhone 15 edges are slightly curved which will make it easier to hold and carry. The design will also make it feel lighter. The Apple iPhone 15 gets slim bezels and notchless design with the Dynamic Island. At the rear, the phone gets frosted glass and a slightly larger camera lens. Another big noticeable change is the USB-C port at the bottom edge.



