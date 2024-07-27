 iPhone 15 best deal on Amazon vs Flipkart: Check price, discount to get the best offer | Mobile News

iPhone 15 best deal on Amazon vs Flipkart: Check price, discount to get the best offer

Keen too buy a new iPhone 15 and find out where to get the best deals between Amazon and Flipkart. Dive into the details of its innovative design, powerful camera, and efficient performance to make an informed purchase decision.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 27 2024, 11:02 IST
iPhone 15 best deal on Amazon vs Flipkart: Check price, discount to get the best offer
iPhone 15 is available at a great discount ahead of iPhone 16 launch. Check best iPhone 15 deals on Amazon and Flipkart. (Amazon)

If you are planning to own an iPhone 15, then the wait is over as we will tell you the best deals provided by Amazon and Flipkart, the e-commerce giants. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or just looking for a reliable smartphone, the iPhone 15 offers features that cater to all your needs. Let's dive into its key features and compare the deals on Amazon and Flipkart.

Also Read: iPhone 15 Pro Max gets price cut on Amazon ahead of iPhone 16 series launch, check details

Features and Specs of iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 introduces Dynamic Island, a feature that bubbles up alerts and Live Activities, ensuring you never miss important updates while multitasking. Its robust build includes colour-infused glass and aerospace-grade aluminium, making it splash, water, and dust-resistant. The 6.1" Super Retina XDR display is significantly brighter in sunlight compared to the iPhone 14.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Capture stunning photos with the 48MP Main Camera and enjoy the benefits of the 2x optical-quality Telephoto lens. The next-generation portrait mode adds dramatic detail and colour, allowing focus shifts even after the shot. Powered by the A16 Bionic Processor, the iPhone 15 delivers efficient performance, excellent battery life, and seamless USB-C compatibility.

Also Read:  OnePlus fixes massive loophole in trade-in program: Here's everything you need to know

Amazon vs Flipkart Deals- Choose from the best

On Amazon, the iPhone 15 is priced at Rs. 70,900 after an 11% discount, while Flipkart offers it at Rs. 71,999 with a 9% discount. Both platforms have received great ratings for the iPhone 15. Amazon provides no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 3,437 per month, whereas Flipkart offers no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 12,000 per month.

Also Read: BSNL 4G rollout delayed again, govt-backed telecom player now aims deployment by June 2025

The iPhone 15 is a blend of innovation and practicality, making it a top choice for anyone seeking a new smartphone. Both Amazon and Flipkart offer competitive deals, so choose the one that best fits your financial plan. For more exciting deals, visit Amazon and Flipkart's websites to explore further.

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 11:02 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets