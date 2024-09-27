 iPhone 15 delivered in 8 minutes! Bengaluru man shares ‘awesome’ Flipkart Big Billion Days delivery experience | Mobile News

iPhone 15 delivered in 8 minutes! Bengaluru man shares ‘awesome’ Flipkart Big Billion Days delivery experience

iPhone 15 is available at a discount during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024, but what if we told you that a customer in Bengaluru received it just 8 minutes after placing the order?

iPhone 15
iPhone 15 was delivered to a Bengaluru-based man in merely 8 minutes! (Bloomberg)

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2024 and Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024 are in full swing in India, having started today at 12 AM for everyone. With these sales, the prospect of buying iPhones and other electronics is a big attraction for Indians, and every year we see iPhones, in particular, selling out within minutes. This year, stocks have been ample, and people have been able to purchase the iPhone 15 and other phones, like the Google Pixel 8, quite easily and without hassle. But this year, the sales are not only more convenient; deliveries have been remarkably fast. In fact, a Flipkart customer who ordered the iPhone 15 received it within just 8 minutes of placing the order. Read on to find out how.

Also Read: Apple October event 2024: New M4 Macs, iPads expected; iPhone SE 4, Watch SE 3 to arrive in 2025

iPhone 15 Delivered In Just 8 Minutes By Flipkart: Here's How

The man who ordered the iPhone 15 is from Bengaluru and reportedly placed the order via Flipkart's Minutes service. In the end, he received his order in just 8 minutes, which is comparable to delivery services like Blinkit. Expressing his joy, the man said, “I just got my iPhone 15 from Flipkart in under just 8 minutes, awesome delivery experience. Anywhere you travel, if you need an iPhone, Macbook or anything instantly, you get it in just 8 minutes. Thanks a lot, Flipkart!”

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: Infinix XPAD tablet goes on sale in India: Check price, specs, and unboxing

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Deals Aplenty

Apart from deals on the iPhone 15, you can find great offers on Android counterparts such as the Google Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S23, and even entry-level smartphones like the CMF Phone 1 and Nothing Phone (2a). 

The Pixel 8 has been a highlight of the sale, available for around 32,000 after combining all offers. This is thanks to its excellent software support and experience, class-leading still camera, and compact design.

In addition to the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S23 is also a great option for someone looking for a compact device similar to the iPhone 15. At just 6.1 inches, the S23 packs a punch for its size, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC, 8GB RAM, and a triple-camera setup that still performs well over a year after its release.

Also Read: Vivo X200 series design officially confirmed ahead of launch- Know what's coming

