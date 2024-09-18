iPhone 15 for free in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024: Check details here

Amazon Great Indian Festival is just around the corner as the sale will officially begin on September 27. During the biggest sale, several electronic products across all categories and brands would be up for grabs at a huge discounted price. However, what if we tell you that you can grab the iPhone 15 model for free during the Amazon sale? Yes, you read that right. Amazon is providing the biggest opportunity for buyers to get the iPhone 15 at no cost. Know how you can get the popular iPhone model for free on Amazon.

How to get free iPhone 15 on Amazon

Amazon has started a “Get Sale Ready” during which the e-commerce giant is offering buyers a free iPhone 15. However, there is a catch as buyers will have to enrol in the “Spin & Win” to enter the chance to win the iPhone 15 for free. Therefore, Amazon is simply conducting a lucky draw to keep the excitement of the upcoming sale going.

How to enroll to Amazon Play & Win lucky draw to win iPhone 15

Step 1: First go to the Amazon India app or the website.

Step 2: Now, click on the “ Amazon Great Indian Festival” banner located at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Go to the “Get Sale Ready” offer and select “Chance to Win iPhone 15.”

Step 4: Then you will be directed to Amazon's Spin & Win game.

Step 5: Simply spin the wheel and you will have the chance to win the Jackpot for winning an iPhone 15.

Note that winning the jackpot does not assure you an iPhone 15 as the game is based on a lucky draw. This simply means that you have entered the race to win a free iPhone 15. Amazon has also notified that the winners of the lucky draw will be announced on October 1, 2024. Also, note that this is a one-time game and only a few lucky winners will get the chance to become eligible for winning the free iPhone.

