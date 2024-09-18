 iPhone 15 for free in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024: Check details here | Mobile News

iPhone 15 for free in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024: Check details here

Grab the chance to win a free iPhone 15 during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 18 2024, 10:08 IST
iPhone 15 for free in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024: Check details here
Here’s how you can get iPhone 15 for free on Amazon. (Apple)

Amazon Great Indian Festival is just around the corner as the sale will officially begin on September 27. During the biggest sale, several electronic products across all categories and brands would be up for grabs at a huge discounted price. However, what if we tell you that you can grab the iPhone 15 model for free during the Amazon sale? Yes, you read that right. Amazon is providing the biggest opportunity for buyers to get the iPhone 15 at no cost. Know how you can get the popular iPhone model for free on Amazon. 

Also read: iPhone SE 4 price in India: Here's how much the new iPhone SE may cost

Buy Now
More about Apple iPhone 15
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,499₹79,900
Buy now
See full Specifications

How to get free iPhone 15 on Amazon

Amazon has started a “Get Sale Ready” during which the e-commerce giant is offering buyers a free iPhone 15. However, there is a catch as buyers will have to enrol in the “Spin & Win” to enter the chance to win the iPhone 15 for free. Therefore, Amazon is simply conducting a lucky draw to keep the excitement of the upcoming sale going. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iOS 18 released in India: How to download and install powerful iPhone update

How to enroll to Amazon Play & Win lucky draw to win iPhone 15

Step 1: First go to the Amazon India app or the website.

Step 2: Now, click on the “ Amazon Great Indian Festival” banner located at the top of the screen. 

Step 3: Go to the “Get Sale Ready” offer and select “Chance to Win iPhone 15.”

Step 4: Then you will be directed to Amazon's Spin & Win game.

Step 5: Simply spin the wheel and you will have the chance to win the Jackpot for winning an iPhone 15. 

Also read: iPhone 13 for Rs.40,000 in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: 3 big reasons to avoid it

Note that winning the jackpot does not assure you an iPhone 15 as the game is based on a lucky draw. This simply means that you have entered the race to win a free iPhone 15. Amazon has also notified that the winners of the lucky draw will be announced on October 1, 2024. Also, note that this is a one-time game and only a few lucky winners will get the chance to become eligible for winning the free iPhone. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 10:08 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 launch is closer than ever, apple gives an indirect hint iphone se 4 launch inches closer, may debut before release of big ios 18 feature iphone 16 vs google pixel 9: which flagship phone offers better performance, display, battery and value for money? buying iphone 16? you won’t be able to buy these official apple cases anymore - here’s why iphone 16 pro max vs google pixel 9 pro xl: which phone offers better specs, features, and value for money? apple september event 2024: iphone 15 users to get refund after iphone 16 launch; here's how it works all iphone 16 models confirmed with 8gb ram for apple intelligence- all details iphone 16 plus vs samsung galaxy s24 plus: know which flagship smartphone to buy oneplus 13 launch in india: oneplus flagship expected to make india debut in… iphone 16, iphone 16 pro series pre-booking starts in india: how to book, price and more
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 15 for free in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024: Check details here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18: Grab exciting in-game rewards for free
ps6

PS6: Which chipset will power Sony’s next console—Intel or AMD? Here’s what we know
PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert

PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle
DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,000 crore tax violations

DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over 82,000 crore tax violations

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets