iPhone 15 hits record low price on Paytm Mall, currently available at just 44,940

Apple iPhone 15, which officially starts at ₹79,900 in India, is currently available at a significantly reduced price on Paytm Mall. The platform is offering the device for as low as ₹44,940, after a substantial discount of ₹34,960 from its original price. This marks the lowest price the iPhone 15 has been offered since its launch.

iPhone 15 Specifications

The iPhone 15 comes equipped with several high-end features. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2556×1179 pixels and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The screen is protected by Apple's Ceramic Shield and includes the Dynamic Island notification system. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the device features a new 48-megapixel main camera capable of capturing high-resolution photos and videos. Other notable features include enhanced portrait capabilities, IP68 water and dust resistance, dual speakers, and USB Type-C charging.

Apple iPhone 15 pricing across platforms

While the official starting price of the iPhone 15 is ₹79,900, various e-commerce platforms are offering it at discounted rates. Paytm Mall has the lowest price at ₹44,940. JioMart lists the iPhone 15 for ₹69,900, providing a ₹10,000 discount. On Flipkart and Amazon, the phone is available for ₹70,999. Vijay Sales offers it for ₹70,990, while Croma and Reliance Digital price it at ₹71,290 and ₹71,900, respectively.

Platform iPhone 15 Price Apple ₹ 79,900 Paytm Mall ₹ 44,940 JioMart ₹ 69,900 Flipkart ₹ 70,999 Amazon ₹ 70,999 Vijay Sales ₹ 70,990 Croma ₹ 71,290 Reliance Digital ₹ 71,900

These prices are subject to change, and significant discounts can be expected across different platforms. Buyers are advised to monitor these sites to secure the best deals as prices may fluctuate.

The iPhone 15 is currently available at its lowest price on Paytm Mall, offering a notable opportunity for buyers. Despite varying prices across platforms, the significant discount on Paytm Mall stands out, making it a favourable option for those looking to purchase the latest iPhone.

