iPhone 15 hits record low price on Paytm Mall, currently available at just 44,940

Apple iPhone 15, originally priced at Rs.79,900, is currently available for Rs.44,940 on Paytm Mall. This is the lowest price of iPhone 15 since its launch. Other e-commerce platforms are also offering various discounts, making it an attractive time to buy.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 16 2024, 11:06 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Five worth waiting upgrades coming to the new generation iPhone
This year, Apple is expected to announce significant changes to the iPhone 16 series. The Vanilla iPhone 16 is also slated to get a design and performance boost that may entice iPhone users to upgrade their devices. For starters, the iPhone 16 is expected to get a vertical camera layout instead of a diagonal camera module available in the iPhone 15. Additionally, Apple may introduce a new capture and action button.
Last year, Apple upgraded the iPhone 15 camera from a 12MP sensor to a 48MP sensor, enhancing the picture quality. Now, with the iPhone 16, it is highly unlikely that the company will introduce any major changes. However, as of now, the camera specs of the vanilla iPhone 16 are yet to be confirmed. If we talk about the Pro models then they will likely get crucial upgrades.
With the iPhone 16, Apple is planning to bring major performance with a new A 18 processor. While the iPhone 15 supports the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro Max's A16 Bionic chipset. Additionally, the upcoming iPhone 16 will likely get some boost with Apple Intelligence features which are in the company's AI-powered offerings to their device. However, the iPhone 15 is speculated to be not compatible to support AI. Furthermore, both iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 will get iOS 18 update.
The iPhone 16 is also slated to get a battery upgrade from iPhone 15 3349 mAh to 3561 mAh. Therefore, the battery life will also get a boost. Therefore, these are some major changes which are speculated to be announced with the iPhone 16.
The iPhone 16 is expected to be launched in September 2024. However, the official launch date is yet to be announced. Also, note that the specs and features are based on rumours and we must wait for the launch to confirm what's coming.
Apple's iPhone 15 is now available at its lowest price ever on Paytm Mall, with significant discounts on other e-commerce platforms. (Apple )

Apple iPhone 15, which officially starts at 79,900 in India, is currently available at a significantly reduced price on Paytm Mall. The platform is offering the device for as low as 44,940, after a substantial discount of 34,960 from its original price. This marks the lowest price the iPhone 15 has been offered since its launch.

iPhone 15 Specifications

The iPhone 15 comes equipped with several high-end features. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2556×1179 pixels and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The screen is protected by Apple's Ceramic Shield and includes the Dynamic Island notification system. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the device features a new 48-megapixel main camera capable of capturing high-resolution photos and videos. Other notable features include enhanced portrait capabilities, IP68 water and dust resistance, dual speakers, and USB Type-C charging.

See full Specifications

Also read: Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max likely to get same camera system, unlike current models: Here's what we know

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple iPhone 15 pricing across platforms

While the official starting price of the iPhone 15 is 79,900, various e-commerce platforms are offering it at discounted rates. Paytm Mall has the lowest price at 44,940. JioMart lists the iPhone 15 for 69,900, providing a 10,000 discount. On Flipkart and Amazon, the phone is available for 70,999. Vijay Sales offers it for 70,990, while Croma and Reliance Digital price it at 71,290 and 71,900, respectively.

Also read: iPhone users in India, Apple has a serious warning for you- Here's what you need to do

Platform

iPhone 15 Price

Apple 79,900
Paytm Mall 44,940
JioMart 69,900
Flipkart 70,999
Amazon 70,999
Vijay Sales 70,990
Croma 71,290
Reliance Digital 71,900

 

These prices are subject to change, and significant discounts can be expected across different platforms. Buyers are advised to monitor these sites to secure the best deals as prices may fluctuate.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro models to get major battery and fast charging upgrades- This is what Apple may be bringing

The iPhone 15 is currently available at its lowest price on Paytm Mall, offering a notable opportunity for buyers. Despite varying prices across platforms, the significant discount on Paytm Mall stands out, making it a favourable option for those looking to purchase the latest iPhone.

