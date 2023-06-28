iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to iPhone 15 Pro Max - upcoming iPhones compared

Rumours surrounding the iPhone 15 series started flooding the market just shortly after Apple launched the iPhone 14 series. The iOS 17 reveal at WWDC 2023 has only added fuel to the fire regarding the exciting features that the upcoming iPhones could get. Like last year, Apple is expected to launch four models in its iPhone 15 lineup - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are the standard variants that will receive mild upgrades, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could get all the new bells and whistles.

We take a look here at all all the features the iPhone 15 lineup will likely pack, based on the many leaks, to check out the differences.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Design

Apple tends to keep the design of iPhones relatively similar every year. That is expected to be the case with the iPhone 15 series too, albeit with incremental changes. Reports claim that after making iPhones with straight edges for 3 years in a row, all models of the iPhone 15 series could go back to having curved edges. The sizes are expected to remain the same as the current iPhone lineup, with 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the upcoming iPhones could feature much thinner bezels, as per some reports.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Just as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max came in a new Deep Purple color, the iPhone 15 Pro is said to debut in a striking deep red. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, on the other hand, are expected to be available in a refreshing cyan colour, helping consumers easily distinguish between Apple's standard iPhones and their top-of-the-line counterparts. Another report claims that Apple is preparing to give its next iPhones a more premium feel and it could feature textured matte glass on the back even on the standard variants.

On the other hand, the charging port on the iPhone 15 series will undergo a drastic change as Apple is finally shifting from its proprietary Lightning connector to USB Type-C after EU legislation forced the change.

Other reports claim that the iPhone 15 Pro variants could get a titanium frame as well as a dedicated action button, much like the Apple Watch Ultra. The volume buttons could get a placement adjustment as well but it is yet to be determined if this will affect all the models or just the Pro variants.

Dynamic Island is finally coming to all models in the iPhone 15 lineup after Apple kept it exclusive to the Pro models last year. It will replace the traditional notch on the standard iPhone 15 models.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Display

It might come as a shock but the vanilla iPhone 15 models will stick to 60Hz like their predecessors. While the whole world has moved to at least 90Hz, Apple has kept the higher refresh rate exclusive to the top-end models in its iPhone lineup. ProMotion will also be exclusively available on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to analyst Ross Young, the standard iPhone models may not get a higher refresh rate until 2025.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Performance

Like last year, Apple will reportedly keep the new A17 Bionic SoC for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The standard models will likely feature the same or an improved version of the A16 Bionic. While rival flagship devices on 4nm chipsets, the iPhone 15 Pro variants could gain a big advantage over them as reports claim that the A17 Bionic will be manufactured on a 3nm process. It could give a performance boost while increasing the energy efficiency of the devices.

It has also been claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, according to a MacRumors report which has been backed up by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Cameras

The standard iPhone 15 models could get one of the biggest camera upgrades ever with a new Sony IMX803 sensor that was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. This doesn't mean that the gap between standard and Pro models will be bridged as reports claim the iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular could get a revolutionary new camera feature - a periscope lens.

According to a report by MacRumors, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. This new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5X-6X optical zoom, which is almost double the 3X zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports.

Do note that all the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until the official launch of the iPhone 15 series, which is expected to happen at Apple's Fall event in September.