iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to iPhone 15 Pro Max - upcoming iPhones compared

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 series could get several new features, while a handful of these would be reserved only for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Check out the differences.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 28 2023, 16:44 IST
iOS 17 will transform your iPhone, make it like new! Check full list
iOS 17
1/7 There is no need to buy a new iPhone every year. Instead, every year a new iOS update will transform your handset and make it like new. This year, iOS 17 will end up doing that. (Pexels)
iOS 17
2/7 Sadly, many really old iPhone models will not get the iOS 17 update.  (Unsplash)
iPhone
3/7 So, if you own an iPhone 7, 1st-gen iPhone SE, or any earlier devices, it is certain that you won't be able to download iOS 17. (REUTERS)
iOS 17
4/7 As per a MacWorld report, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 will be compatible with the iOS 17 update. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/7 Some early leaks suggested that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may lose support for iOS 17. But, as per a tipster on MacRumors Forums, said all iPhones that support iOS 16 will get iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 That means iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are also on the list of those iPhones which will get the iOS 17. (Pexels)
iOS 17
7/7 However, it just may be that the older iPhones may not be able to use a wide range of new features due to their old chipset and technology limitations. (Pixabay)
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
Notably, in what may please Apple fans, all models of the iPhone 15 lineup could get the Dynamic Island. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Rumours surrounding the iPhone 15 series started flooding the market just shortly after Apple launched the iPhone 14 series. The iOS 17 reveal at WWDC 2023 has only added fuel to the fire regarding the exciting features that the upcoming iPhones could get. Like last year, Apple is expected to launch four models in its iPhone 15 lineup - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are the standard variants that will receive mild upgrades, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could get all the new bells and whistles.

We take a look here at all all the features the iPhone 15 lineup will likely pack, based on the many leaks, to check out the differences.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Design

Apple tends to keep the design of iPhones relatively similar every year. That is expected to be the case with the iPhone 15 series too, albeit with incremental changes. Reports claim that after making iPhones with straight edges for 3 years in a row, all models of the iPhone 15 series could go back to having curved edges. The sizes are expected to remain the same as the current iPhone lineup, with 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the upcoming iPhones could feature much thinner bezels, as per some reports.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Just as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max came in a new Deep Purple color, the iPhone 15 Pro is said to debut in a striking deep red. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, on the other hand, are expected to be available in a refreshing cyan colour, helping consumers easily distinguish between Apple's standard iPhones and their top-of-the-line counterparts. Another report claims that Apple is preparing to give its next iPhones a more premium feel and it could feature textured matte glass on the back even on the standard variants.

On the other hand, the charging port on the iPhone 15 series will undergo a drastic change as Apple is finally shifting from its proprietary Lightning connector to USB Type-C after EU legislation forced the change.

Other reports claim that the iPhone 15 Pro variants could get a titanium frame as well as a dedicated action button, much like the Apple Watch Ultra. The volume buttons could get a placement adjustment as well but it is yet to be determined if this will affect all the models or just the Pro variants.

Dynamic Island is finally coming to all models in the iPhone 15 lineup after Apple kept it exclusive to the Pro models last year. It will replace the traditional notch on the standard iPhone 15 models.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Display

It might come as a shock but the vanilla iPhone 15 models will stick to 60Hz like their predecessors. While the whole world has moved to at least 90Hz, Apple has kept the higher refresh rate exclusive to the top-end models in its iPhone lineup. ProMotion will also be exclusively available on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to analyst Ross Young, the standard iPhone models may not get a higher refresh rate until 2025.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Performance

Like last year, Apple will reportedly keep the new A17 Bionic SoC for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The standard models will likely feature the same or an improved version of the A16 Bionic. While rival flagship devices on 4nm chipsets, the iPhone 15 Pro variants could gain a big advantage over them as reports claim that the A17 Bionic will be manufactured on a 3nm process. It could give a performance boost while increasing the energy efficiency of the devices.

It has also been claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, according to a MacRumors report which has been backed up by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus vs iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Cameras

The standard iPhone 15 models could get one of the biggest camera upgrades ever with a new Sony IMX803 sensor that was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. This doesn't mean that the gap between standard and Pro models will be bridged as reports claim the iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular could get a revolutionary new camera feature - a periscope lens.

According to a report by MacRumors, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. This new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5X-6X optical zoom, which is almost double the 3X zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports.

Do note that all the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until the official launch of the iPhone 15 series, which is expected to happen at Apple's Fall event in September.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 16:44 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to iPhone 15 Pro Max - upcoming iPhones compared
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here
New Speed Drift Event. It offers players a chance to unlock exclusive BUGATTI skins
BGMI Speed Drift Event: Unlock exclusive BUGATTI Skins
Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets