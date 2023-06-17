iPhone 15 leak hints at BIG change; Apple may bid goodbye to exclusive variant

iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to ditch this famous colour variant this year. (REUTERS)

iPhone 15 series leaks have confirmed that there will be several notable changes and upgrades. However, the latest leak comes as a shock! An anonymous tipster on Twitter, known as Unknownz21, has revealed that the upcoming iPhone 15 models will not be available in a red colour variant! This unexpected information comes as a shock considering Apple's long-standing partnership with the (PRODUCT) RED charity for several years.

The first iPhone in (Product) Red was introduced with the launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus back in 2017. Apple's red iPhones have been an integral part of the company's Red initiative, which aims to support programs combating HIV and AIDS. Apple has made significant contributions to the fight against AIDS. By purchasing red iPhones, customers contribute to these efforts, as a portion of the profit goes towards funding initiatives that make a difference in addressing those affected. However, the latest leak suggests that iPhone 15 models may omit this colour variant.

However, this has not been confirmed officially. It must be noted that Apple has never introduced any Pro model in Product (Red) colour variant. It has always been the standard models with the special (Product) Red edition. However, several other Apple products such as Apple Watch, AirPods Pro Max, iPad, and others are available as (PRODUCT) Red variants.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 leaked specs

Apart from that, other leaks and rumours suggest that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to get a performance boost with the new A17 Bionic chipset. Moreover, they are also expected to get a new Periscope camera, titanium frame design, and a new USB-C charging port. Yes, Apple is expected to ditch the lightning cable.

On the other hand, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be powered by a powerful A16 Bionic chipset, which has been available on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too.

First Published Date: 17 Jun, 19:49 IST
