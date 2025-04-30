iPhone 15, OnePlus 13R and more best offer prices revealed- Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Big discounts on flagship smartphones are here! Check out incredible offers on top brands like Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus starting May 1.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 30 2025, 13:53 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is set to begin soon with big discounts on popular flagship smartphones.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: The much-awaited Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is just around the corner. Starting on May 1, this year's event will bring significant discounts across various categories, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, home appliances, and other electronics. As usual, Prime members will enjoy early access to all the deals, gaining a 12-hour head start. The sale promises some exciting offers, especially on smartphones from leading brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus. If you are planning to upgrade your device or buy one as a gift, now could be the perfect time to grab a great deal.

Amazon is offering discounts on some of the best flagship phones of the year, and the sale will feature even more incentives. Apart from the price cuts, buyers can benefit from various bank offers, such as instant discounts on HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users will also enjoy additional cashback. Moreover, options like no-cost EMIs and exchange discounts are expected to be available when the sale begins.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro may not come with anti-reflective display coating as Samsung- Details

Here's a look at some of the most exciting deals revealed on smartphones during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Among the most anticipated deals, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available for purchase at a considerably reduced price. Normally priced at Rs. 1,34,999, this flagship device will be offered for as low as Rs. 84,999 during the sale. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is known for its impressive 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ for vibrant colours and clarity.

B0CS5Z3T4M-1

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1, which offers a clean and responsive experience, along with the promise of receiving seven major Android updates in the future.

For photography, the device has a quad camera setup with a 200MP rear camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. There is a 12MP selfie camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Flagship smartphones camera specs compared

iPhone 15

For Apple fans, the iPhone 15 will also be discounted during the sale. Usually priced at Rs. 79,900, the iPhone 15 will be available for just Rs. 56,749 during the Amazon Great Summer sale. The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display and is available in several colour options, including pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

B0CHX6NQMD-2

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chip, which ensures fast and smooth performance for all tasks. For photography, it includes a 48MP rear camera sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera. Additionally, there is a 12MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls, housed in the Dynamic Island which provides a sleek design and functional features. The iPhone 15 also supports MagSafe wireless charging and comes with an IP68 rating, making it resistant to both water and dust.

Also read: iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now

OnePlus 13R

For those seeking a more affordable flagship experience, the OnePlus 13R is an excellent option. With a regular price of Rs. 49,999, the OnePlus 13R will be available for Rs. 39,999 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Moreover, buyers will receive the OnePlus Buds 3 worth Rs. 3,999 for free, making it an even more attractive offer.

The OnePlus 13R features a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with Adreno 750 GPU, paired with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The device runs OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, and comes with a promise of four major OS updates and six years of security patches.

B0DPS62DYH-3

In terms of camera performance, the OnePlus 13R does not disappoint. It comes with a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. The front-facing camera has a 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor.

Also read: OnePlus 13R vs Oppo Reno 13 Pro: Which smartphone to buy under Rs.50000

Xiaomi 14 CIVI

If you're on a budget but still want a premium smartphone experience, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI offers a great balance between price and features. Originally priced at Rs. 54,999, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI will be available for just Rs. 32,999 during the sale.

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI features a 6.55-inch 1.5K quad curved AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and offers peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. It also comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

B0D81JPDKX-4

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

In terms of camera, the device comes with a triple camera setup, including a 50MP rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP Leica telephoto sensor with 2x zoom support, a 12MP wide-angle camera. For selfies and vlogging, there is a 32MP dual camera setup on the front.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 13:53 IST
iPhone 15, OnePlus 13R and more best offer prices revealed- Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets