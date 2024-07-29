iPhone 15 Plus is now available at a discount on Amazon: Check offer, specifications

If you are someone who is seeking an opportunity to get an iPhone for yourself then this is the best time as The Apple iPhone 15 Plus is now available at a reduced price of Rs. 81,900 on Amazon, following a substantial 9% discount on its original MRP of Rs. 89,900.

Also Read:Apple is all set to release multiple products in September 2024. Here's everything that's launching.

You may be interested in 11% OFF 11% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 5% OFF 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 9% OFF 9% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Plus Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 5% OFF 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Dynamic Island Enhances User Experience

One of the standout features of the iPhone 15 Plus is the Dynamic Island, which brings alerts and Live Activities to the forefront without interrupting ongoing tasks. This functionality allows users to stay informed about calls, track rides, check flight statuses, and more, ensuring they don't miss important updates.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Innovative and Durable Design

The iPhone 15 Plus also boasts an innovative design, featuring durable colour-infused glass and an aluminium body. The device is built to withstand splash, water, and dust, making it highly resilient. The Ceramic Shield front is touted as tougher than any other smartphone glass, providing extra protection. Additionally, the 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display offers exceptional brightness, up to twice as bright in sunlight compared to the iPhone 14, enhancing visibility in various lighting conditions.

Also Read: NASA finds potential signs of ancient life in Mars rock samples: Details unveiled

Advanced Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto capability. This high-resolution camera makes it easier to capture detailed and standout photos. The 2x optical-quality telephoto lens allows for perfect close-up shots, adding versatility to the photography experience. The next-generation portrait mode enhances portrait photography, delivering images with dramatically improved detail and colour. Users can even shift focus between subjects with a simple tap, even after the photo is taken.

Powerhouse A16 Bionic Chip

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Plus is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, known for its speed and efficiency. This chip enables advanced features like computational photography, smooth Dynamic Island transitions, and Voice Isolation for clearer phone calls. The A16 Bionic chip also contributes to the device's impressive all-day battery life, ensuring it can keep up with the demands of modern users.

Also Read: iPhone 15 best deal on Amazon vs Flipkart: Check price, discount to get the best offer

The recent price reduction on Amazon makes the iPhone 15 Plus a compelling choice for those seeking a high-performance smartphone with cutting-edge features. This discount offers consumers a chance to own the latest iPhone at a more affordable price, highlighting the value and appeal of Apple's newest addition to its lineup.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!