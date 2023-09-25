Icon

iPhone 15 Precision Finding feature will let you locate friends 60 metres away

Apple iPhone 15 series introduces the Precision Finding feature that allows users to locate friends from 60 metres away with the ultra-wideband chip.

By: HT TECH
Sep 25 2023, 14:32 IST
Track your friends up to 60 metres away with the iPhone 15 Precision Finding feature. (Bloomberg)

The latest addition to Apple's lineup, the iPhone 15 series, has left tech enthusiasts buzzing with excitement. While Apple showcased an array of impressive features during its launch, there's one hidden gem that's been garnering attention recently – the iPhone 15 Precision Finding feature. With this groundbreaking addition, users can harness the power of the Find My app to track down friends who have also upgraded to the iPhone 15, even if they're up to 60 metres away.

Second-Generation Ultra-Wideband Chip

This innovation lies in the second-generation Ultra-Wideband chip, a silicon engineering incorporated into the iPhone 15 series. This chip boasts an extended range for communication, surpassing the capabilities of its predecessor, the U1 chip, which can be found in earlier iPhone models and AirTags, 9to5Mac reported.

Real-Time Tracking

A standout feature of the new Find My app is its ability to connect iPhone 15 users with nearby friends who are also owners of the same cutting-edge smartphone. Precision Finding introduces a user-friendly interface that displays real-time distance and direction indicators. In this video, Teknofilo puts it to the test.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In Teknofilo's demo, we witness an iPhone 15 effortlessly connecting with another device that is approximately 60 metres away. This is a remarkable leap beyond the range that we've seen Precision Finding achieve with AirTags. It's worth noting that this optimal scenario occurs in an open outdoor space; in indoor environments with walls and various obstacles, the range may be somewhat limited.

Activating this feature is as straightforward as selecting your friend within the Find My app. When Precision Finding becomes available, the "Find: Nearby" button will appear prominently in the details card. As you approach your friend's location, the distance and direction arrows continuously update, providing you with precise guidance.

Second-Generation Chip vs. AirTags

The video demonstration substantiates Apple's claims regarding the second-generation chip's exceptional range, which reportedly exceeds that of the U1 chip by up to three times. Considering that Precision Finding's maximum range for AirTags typically ranges from 10 to 15 metres, achieving a distance of 60 metres is indeed an impressive feat. It's also reasonable to expect that future iterations of AirTags will incorporate the new Ultra-Wideband chip, promising to elevate the item-finding experience to new heights.

25 Sep, 14:32 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon