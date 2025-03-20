iPhone 15 price drops by 18000 on Amazon: Get incredible value with this limited offer!

Looking for a great iPhone deal? The iPhone 15 just got a massive price cut, making it a more affordable option than the new iPhone 16e.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 20 2025, 16:15 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Five worth waiting upgrades coming to the new generation iPhone - All details
iPhone 15
1/5 This year, Apple is expected to announce significant changes to the iPhone 16 series. The Vanilla iPhone 16 is also slated to get a design and performance boost that may entice iPhone users to upgrade their devices. For starters, the iPhone 16 is expected to get a vertical camera layout instead of a diagonal camera module available in the iPhone 15. Additionally, Apple may introduce a new capture and action button. (apple)
iPhone 15
2/5 Last year, Apple upgraded the iPhone 15 camera from a 12MP sensor to a 48MP sensor, enhancing the picture quality. Now, with the iPhone 16, it is highly unlikely that the company will introduce any major changes. However, as of now, the camera specs of the vanilla iPhone 16 are yet to be confirmed. If we talk about the Pro models then they will likely get crucial upgrades. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
3/5 With the iPhone 16, Apple is planning to bring major performance with a new A 18 processor. While the iPhone 15 supports the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro Max’s A16 Bionic chipset. Additionally, the upcoming iPhone 16 will likely get some boost with Apple Intelligence features which are in the company’s AI-powered offerings to their device. However, the iPhone 15 is speculated to be not compatible to support AI.  Furthermore, both iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 will get iOS 18 update.  (Apple )
iPhone 15
4/5 The iPhone 16 is also slated to get a battery upgrade from iPhone 15 3349 mAh to 3561 mAh. Therefore, the battery life will also get a boost. Therefore, these are some major changes which are speculated to be announced with the iPhone 16.  (Apple)
iPhone 15
5/5 The iPhone 16 is expected to be launched in September 2024. However, the official launch date is yet to be announced. Also, note that the specs and features are based on rumours and we must wait for the launch to confirm what’s coming.  (Bloomberg)
iPhone 15
icon View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro Max and other models are heating up for users even while watching Instagram reels, and web browsing. (AFP)

If you've been eyeing an iPhone but are hesitant due to its premium price tag, now is a great time to make the leap. Apple's iPhone 15 has received a significant price reduction, making it an enticing option for those who want top-tier features without paying the full price. While the recently launched iPhone 16e, priced at Rs. 59,900, has garnered attention as Apple's budget-friendly option, the iPhone 15 might actually be a smarter choice, especially when you factor in the price drop.

B0CHX1W1XY-1

iPhone 15 Price Drop and Bank Offers

Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 15 by a remarkable 23%, bringing the cost down to Rs. 61,900 for the 128GB Blue variant. This price drop puts it just a few thousand rupees above the iPhone 16e, offering substantial value for a slightly higher cost.

Also read: Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G with Hunter Antenna and 6.7-inch AMOLED display launched in India - Details

What makes this deal even more attractive is the exchange offer available, which can provide up to Rs. 43,100 off, depending on the condition of your current smartphone. To sweeten the deal further, there are also bank offers that allow you to earn cashback of up to Rs. 1,857 when you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Also read: iOS 18.4 update: Exciting new changes coming to your iPhone next month - Here's what to expect

Why You Should Consider iPhone 15?

So, who should consider buying the iPhone 15? It's simple: if you don't need the latest Apple Intelligence features or the symmetrical camera layout that the iPhone 16 boasts, the iPhone 15 is a great option. It provides the same 6.1-inch display as the iPhone 16, with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits for better visibility outdoors. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, it may not have the latest A18 chip found in the iPhone 16, but it's more than capable of handling everyday tasks and will remain relevant for years to come.

Also read: CMF Phone 2 launch nearing: Design, specs, and more tipped

The iPhone 15 also comes equipped with a dual-camera system - a 48MP wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera - which matches the iPhone 16's setup. While it lacks advanced features like spatial video capture, it's unlikely to matter to most users who don't own an Apple Vision Pro headset.

With a starting storage of 128GB, the iPhone 15 offers the same core experience as the iPhone 16 at a more affordable price. If you're after a solid iPhone experience without the high-end features, the iPhone 15 is worth considering.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 16:15 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 15 price drops by 18000 on Amazon: Get incredible value with this limited offer!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Top strategies to earn ‘Mon’ fast without spending real money
GTA 6 pre-orders

GTA 6 pre-orders near $1 billion - Why gamers are rushing to secure their copy early
Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipsets for handheld gaming devices launched at GDC 2025
GTA 5 PC

Is GTA 5 finally coming to PC Game Pass? New leaks spark excitement among hammers
Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition

Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition pre-orders live: Secure early access and exclusive in-game bonuses

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets