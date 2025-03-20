iPhone 15 price drops by 18000 on Amazon: Get incredible value with this limited offer!

If you've been eyeing an iPhone but are hesitant due to its premium price tag, now is a great time to make the leap. Apple's iPhone 15 has received a significant price reduction, making it an enticing option for those who want top-tier features without paying the full price. While the recently launched iPhone 16e, priced at Rs. 59,900, has garnered attention as Apple's budget-friendly option, the iPhone 15 might actually be a smarter choice, especially when you factor in the price drop.

B0CHX1W1XY-1

iPhone 15 Price Drop and Bank Offers

Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 15 by a remarkable 23%, bringing the cost down to Rs. 61,900 for the 128GB Blue variant. This price drop puts it just a few thousand rupees above the iPhone 16e, offering substantial value for a slightly higher cost.

Also read: Oppo F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G with Hunter Antenna and 6.7-inch AMOLED display launched in India - Details

What makes this deal even more attractive is the exchange offer available, which can provide up to Rs. 43,100 off, depending on the condition of your current smartphone. To sweeten the deal further, there are also bank offers that allow you to earn cashback of up to Rs. 1,857 when you pay with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Also read: iOS 18.4 update: Exciting new changes coming to your iPhone next month - Here's what to expect

Why You Should Consider iPhone 15?

So, who should consider buying the iPhone 15? It's simple: if you don't need the latest Apple Intelligence features or the symmetrical camera layout that the iPhone 16 boasts, the iPhone 15 is a great option. It provides the same 6.1-inch display as the iPhone 16, with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits for better visibility outdoors. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, it may not have the latest A18 chip found in the iPhone 16, but it's more than capable of handling everyday tasks and will remain relevant for years to come.

Also read: CMF Phone 2 launch nearing: Design, specs, and more tipped

The iPhone 15 also comes equipped with a dual-camera system - a 48MP wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera - which matches the iPhone 16's setup. While it lacks advanced features like spatial video capture, it's unlikely to matter to most users who don't own an Apple Vision Pro headset.

With a starting storage of 128GB, the iPhone 15 offers the same core experience as the iPhone 16 at a more affordable price. If you're after a solid iPhone experience without the high-end features, the iPhone 15 is worth considering.