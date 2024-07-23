iPhone 15 price drops to 65,499 on Flipkart without any offers—here’s how to buy it

iPhone 15 has been a fan favourite ever since Apple unveiled the lineup in September 2023. Not only does it bring some ‘Pro' features such as the Dynamic Island and a 48MP primary camera, it also does so while costing much less than the Apple iPhone 15 Pro. However, it is still an expensive phone and costs ₹79,900. But what if we told you that you could get the same for ₹65,499 on Flipkart without any catch? Yes, as of 3 PM on 23rd July, Flipkart has the iPhone 15 base 128GB model selling for ₹65,499. But there's more to the deal than this. Read on.

iPhone 15 for ₹ 65,499: How to Buy It

As we said, there are no caveats: you can go to Flipkart and buy the iPhone 15 for ₹65,499 without any offers. To make the deal even sweeter, you can also avail of an extra discount in the form of ₹1,500 off when you buy using Axis Bank Credit Cards on both EMI and full payment.

This brings the price to ₹63,999, which is a fair price for the iPhone 15 considering the features it brings to the table.

iPhone 15 Discount: Only Buy If You Need It Urgently

We say this for two reasons: Firstly, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 16 series soon in September, and now that the release is near, it may not be the ideal time to purchase an iPhone 15.

Secondly, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus won't get Apple Intelligence features, unlike the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 16 series. So, if that is what you are looking forward to, the iPhone 15 isn't for you. That said, if you want a value-for-money iPhone right now and can't wait at all, the iPhone 15 for around ₹65,000 is still a solid option.

