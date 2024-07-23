 iPhone 15 price drops to ₹65,499 on Flipkart without any offers—here’s how to buy it | Mobile News

iPhone 15 price drops to 65,499 on Flipkart without any offers—here’s how to buy it

iPhone 15 can be bought for 65,499 on Flipkart without any card offers. But, you can sweeten the deal even further. Here's how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 23 2024, 15:54 IST
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 is a well balanced product, but misses out on Apple Intelligence features. (Bloomberg)

iPhone 15 has been a fan favourite ever since Apple unveiled the lineup in September 2023. Not only does it bring some ‘Pro' features such as the Dynamic Island and a 48MP primary camera, it also does so while costing much less than the Apple iPhone 15 Pro. However, it is still an expensive phone and costs 79,900. But what if we told you that you could get the same for 65,499 on Flipkart without any catch? Yes, as of 3 PM on 23rd July, Flipkart has the iPhone 15 base 128GB model selling for 65,499. But there's more to the deal than this. Read on.

iPhone 15
iPhone 15 for 65,499 on Flipakrt. (Flipkart)
image caption
iPhone 15 for 65,499 on Flipakrt. (Flipkart)

Also Read: CrowdStrike Windows Scam Warning: Hackers are posing as support agents to exploit users - Details

iPhone 15 for 65,499: How to Buy It

As we said, there are no caveats: you can go to Flipkart and buy the iPhone 15 for 65,499 without any offers. To make the deal even sweeter, you can also avail of an extra discount in the form of 1,500 off when you buy using Axis Bank Credit Cards on both EMI and full payment.

Buy Now
More about Apple iPhone 15
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,999₹79,900
Buy now
See full Specifications

This brings the price to 63,999, which is a fair price for the iPhone 15 considering the features it brings to the table.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: 5 reasons why your Wi-Fi might be slow and how to boost it

iPhone 15 Discount: Only Buy If You Need It Urgently

We say this for two reasons: Firstly, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 16 series soon in September, and now that the release is near, it may not be the ideal time to purchase an iPhone 15.

Secondly, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus won't get Apple Intelligence features, unlike the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 16 series. So, if that is what you are looking forward to, the iPhone 15 isn't for you. That said, if you want a value-for-money iPhone right now and can't wait at all, the iPhone 15 for around 65,000 is still a solid option.

Also Read: iPhone 16's design, iPhone 15's camera and price lower than iPhone 14: Apple may win big from iPhone SE 4

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 15:53 IST
Trending: ipad air (2024) review: the most practical tablet that is ‘pro’ enough iphone 16 design but cheaper than iphone 15: why apple iphone se 4 may be worth the wait iphone 15 price drops on paytm mall, currently available at just 44,940 iphone 16 series launch likely in september: design, camera and other specs leaked till now iphone 15 gets a huge price cut in amazon prime day sale 2024: check out bank benefits, discounts you can avail vivo v40 series india launch likely in august: here's what we know so far oneplus open 2 may come with 6000mah battery, may give tough fight to galaxy z fold 6- all details iphone se 4 design leaked, to resemble iphone 16: here's everything you need to know google pixel 9 pro fold india launch on august 14: here’s what google should do to rival samsung galaxy fold’s dominance this amazing whatsapp trick lets you delete messages for everyone on iphone, android; know how
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 15 price drops to 65,499 on Flipkart without any offers—here’s how to buy it
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon
Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend
GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched

Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched
Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets