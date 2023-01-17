iPhone 15 prices LEAK! Base variants price listed here; BIG worry for Pro buyers

The iPhone 15 leaked prices point at a big difference between standard and Pro variants. Here is why.

The iPhone 15 is coming to us just as the Sun starts to set in 2023 and already, there is a worrying leak. We have got our hands on the possible prices of the iPhone 15 and based on that, it seems that the Pro variants could see a huge price hike this year. Not a new thing for Indian buyers since Apple hiked prices considerably for the iPhone 14 Pro models this year but it could spell good fortune for the standard models. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models may have a wide price gap between them.

Based on a report from Forbes, a reliable tipster from Weibo has given a hint on the iPhone 15 series prices. Spoiler alert, the prices are not going down, as it seems. The Pro variants of the iPhone 15 could cost $300 more than their vanilla counterparts.

iPhone 15 to start from $799

iPhone 15 Plus to start from $899

iPhone 15 Pro to start from $1099

iPhone 15 Ultra to start from $1199

Big price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro models?

Other than the prices, the report also talks about the features of the iPhone 15 range. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to ditch the notch on the display this year and go for the Dynamic Island. Thus, this would mark the end of the conventional iPhone notch as we know. On the back, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are also getting the new 48MP camera sensor, which should help the image and video quality in a massive way.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra are expected to come with a new Titanium frame and there is also a possibility for dual front cameras. The iPhone 15 Ultra is even rumoured to come with a new telephoto camera sensor for improved zoom performance. Rumours also suggest the removal of physical buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra; capacitive touch buttons will take over the power and volume keys, with Apple's Taptic engine to help with feedback. This should help with improved water resistance.

What remains to be seen is whether this price hike is also applicable to India, where Apple already sells these phones at a premium. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max saw a hike of Rs. 10000 across the board this year.