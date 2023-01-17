    Trending News

    iPhone 15 prices LEAK! Base variants price listed here; BIG worry for Pro buyers

    The iPhone 15 leaked prices point at a big difference between standard and Pro variants. Here is why.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 17 2023, 12:43 IST
    iPhone 14 Pro Max: It is HERE, and we take a quick look
    1/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max brings a new 48MP main camera in addition to the new 12MP ultrawide camera and the same old 12MP 3X telephoto camera. The front 12MP camera has an autofocus lens system.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    2/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max retains almost the same design as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Deep Purple colour variant is the new colour this here; we have got the Gold version with us. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    3/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max uses the new 4nm A16 Bionic chip that promises marginal performance gains over the A15 Bionic. AnTuTu scores show a performance gain of 28 percent in graphics and 19 percent in CPU. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    4/6 iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz. The 1Hz mode allows for an Always On Display for the first time on an iPhone and you can see your widgets as well as wallpaper. Peak brightness levels go up to 2000 nits. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    5/6 iPhone 14 Pro Max gets rid of the notch in favour of a pill-shaped Dynamic Island. Other than masking the cutouts, it changes shape to accommodate the icons and widgets. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    6/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at a price of Rs. 139,900 in India for the 128GB variant and goes up to Rs. 189,900 for the 1TB version.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra could $300 more expensive. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    The iPhone 15 is coming to us just as the Sun starts to set in 2023 and already, there is a worrying leak. We have got our hands on the possible prices of the iPhone 15 and based on that, it seems that the Pro variants could see a huge price hike this year. Not a new thing for Indian buyers since Apple hiked prices considerably for the iPhone 14 Pro models this year but it could spell good fortune for the standard models. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models may have a wide price gap between them.

    Based on a report from Forbes, a reliable tipster from Weibo has given a hint on the iPhone 15 series prices. Spoiler alert, the prices are not going down, as it seems. The Pro variants of the iPhone 15 could cost $300 more than their vanilla counterparts.

    iPhone 15 to start from $799

    iPhone 15 Plus to start from $899

    iPhone 15 Pro to start from $1099

    iPhone 15 Ultra to start from $1199

    Big price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro models?

    Other than the prices, the report also talks about the features of the iPhone 15 range. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to ditch the notch on the display this year and go for the Dynamic Island. Thus, this would mark the end of the conventional iPhone notch as we know. On the back, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are also getting the new 48MP camera sensor, which should help the image and video quality in a massive way.

    On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra are expected to come with a new Titanium frame and there is also a possibility for dual front cameras. The iPhone 15 Ultra is even rumoured to come with a new telephoto camera sensor for improved zoom performance. Rumours also suggest the removal of physical buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra; capacitive touch buttons will take over the power and volume keys, with Apple's Taptic engine to help with feedback. This should help with improved water resistance.

    What remains to be seen is whether this price hike is also applicable to India, where Apple already sells these phones at a premium. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max saw a hike of Rs. 10000 across the board this year.

    First Published Date: 17 Jan, 12:22 IST
