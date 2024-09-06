 iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max may be discontinued sooner than expected- All details | Mobile News

iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max may be discontinued sooner than expected- All details

With the iPhone 16 series launching in a few days, Apple may discontinue several older generation devices including iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 06 2024, 10:16 IST
iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max may be discontinued sooner than expected- All details
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may retire after iPhone 16 launch. (Bloomberg)

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 16 series at the September 9 “Its Glowtime” event. Alongside the new generation iPhone, we may also see other products including the Apple Watch 10, Apple AirPods 4, and more. With new-generation iPhones coming to market and creating much hype among smartphone buyers, Apple is expected to discontinue several older-generation devices including iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Know what iPhone models may get discontinued by next week. 

Also read: Apple's ‘Glowtime' Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

Which iPhone models are expected to be discontinued?

Over the past few years, Apple has started a trend where it discontinues previous generation iPhone models as soon as the latest one arrives. Reportedly, the trend started in 2018 and with the iPhone 15 series launch, we saw the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max suddenly becoming unavailable on Apple websites and stores, confirming the discontinuation of the devices. Now as the iPhone 16 launch nears, it is expected that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may be retired shortly.

Also read: Apple September event 2024: Key differences between iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro

Therefore, people planning to upgrade their smartphones will be forced to get the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The upcoming iPhone 16 series is expected to offer several upgrades with the A18 series chipset, Apple Intelligence, camera upgrades, improved battery and much more which could be a better choice for buyers. 

Although the older iPhone models may get discontinued, Apple will continue to provide support with software and security updates to keep the devices running smoothly for years. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and other models will be available on third-party retailers such as Amazon or Flipkart. Apart from iPhone 15 Pro models, we may also see iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 getting discontinued in the market. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Plus may be last of its kind, here's what Apple may replace it with in iPhone 17 series

Why did Apple discontinue older generation iPhones?

This strategy is not only followed by Apple but also by several other smartphone manufacturers to highlight the unique features and innovations of a new generation. Additionally, it helps them create a better position in the market for the latest models, attracting new buyers and compelling buyers to upgrade their smartphones with new generations such as the iPhone 16 series. 

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.

First Published Date: 06 Sep, 10:16 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets