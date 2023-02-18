    Trending News

    iPhone 15 Pro design renders leaked! This is how it will be different from iPhone 14 Pro

    iPhone 15 Pro renders have been leaked. And here's how the iPhone 15 Pro may be different from the iPhone 14 Pro.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 18 2023, 20:46 IST
    This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
    iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
    1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    iPhone 15
    View all Images
    iPhone 15 Pro design renders showed some changes. (Representative Image) (REUTERS)

    iPhone 15 Pro design has allegedly been leaked. CAD renders of the new iPhone have surfaced online, revealing several changes. 9to5Mac claims to have obtained the iPhone 15 Pro CAD renders from a factory in China. Apple distributes these designs to manufacturers in Asia before launch to ensure that new iPhone cases are ready when the device is launched. The design renders have confirmed several previously reported leaks. Here's how iPhone 15 Pro design will change vis a vis iPhone 14 Pro.

    iPhone 15 Pro: The changes

    • USB-C charging port: One of the most noticeable and major changes on the iPhone 15 Pro is the transformation from the Lightning port to USB-C. This would mark a significant change in the charging connector that was first introduced on iPhones in 2012. The reason for this might be the European Union's effort to establish a uniform charging standard for all smartphones and devices.
    B0BDJ7P6NG
    • Curved edges: iPhones have been famous for their boxy design in the last couple of years. Now, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to come with a curvature on the edges, both on the glass and on the metal frame. “The frame itself is also more curved than before, resembling the design of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and new M2 MacBook Air,” the 9to5Mac report said.
    • Thicker Camera bump: The renders also suggest a thicker camera bump at the back which can be due to the arrival of new sensors or lenses. However, the camera layout remains similar to the iPhone 14 Pro with three lenses.
    • End of physical buttons on sides? Regarding the iPhone 15 Pro's exterior, there appear to be some changes to the volume and mute buttons. Several previous reports have suggested that the volume rockers may be replaced with capacitive buttons instead of physical ones. However, the renders can't confirm this with certainty.
    • Mute button: The mute switch seems to have undergone a redesign as well, sporting a smaller and rounder shape resembling that of the capacitive buttons.

    Apple is also likely to continue with the idea of Dynamic Island which is still present and looks the same size as that of the iPhone 14 Pro. The renders can't confirm the resolution of the cameras of the iPhone 15 Pro though. However, several other reports suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro models will get a new Periscope camera.

    First Published Date: 18 Feb, 20:46 IST
