iPhone 15 Pro design renders leaked! This is how it will be different from iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro design has allegedly been leaked. CAD renders of the new iPhone have surfaced online, revealing several changes. 9to5Mac claims to have obtained the iPhone 15 Pro CAD renders from a factory in China. Apple distributes these designs to manufacturers in Asia before launch to ensure that new iPhone cases are ready when the device is launched. The design renders have confirmed several previously reported leaks. Here's how iPhone 15 Pro design will change vis a vis iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro: The changes

USB-C charging port: One of the most noticeable and major changes on the iPhone 15 Pro is the transformation from the Lightning port to USB-C. This would mark a significant change in the charging connector that was first introduced on iPhones in 2012. The reason for this might be the European Union's effort to establish a uniform charging standard for all smartphones and devices.

Curved edges: iPhones have been famous for their boxy design in the last couple of years. Now, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to come with a curvature on the edges, both on the glass and on the metal frame. “The frame itself is also more curved than before, resembling the design of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and new M2 MacBook Air,” the 9to5Mac report said.

Thicker Camera bump: The renders also suggest a thicker camera bump at the back which can be due to the arrival of new sensors or lenses. However, the camera layout remains similar to the iPhone 14 Pro with three lenses.

The renders also suggest a thicker camera bump at the back which can be due to the arrival of new sensors or lenses. However, the camera layout remains similar to the iPhone 14 Pro with three lenses. End of physical buttons on sides? Regarding the iPhone 15 Pro's exterior, there appear to be some changes to the volume and mute buttons. Several previous reports have suggested that the volume rockers may be replaced with capacitive buttons instead of physical ones. However, the renders can't confirm this with certainty.

Regarding the iPhone 15 Pro's exterior, there appear to be some changes to the volume and mute buttons. Several previous reports have suggested that the volume rockers may be replaced with capacitive buttons instead of physical ones. However, the renders can't confirm this with certainty. Mute button: The mute switch seems to have undergone a redesign as well, sporting a smaller and rounder shape resembling that of the capacitive buttons.

Apple is also likely to continue with the idea of Dynamic Island which is still present and looks the same size as that of the iPhone 14 Pro. The renders can't confirm the resolution of the cameras of the iPhone 15 Pro though. However, several other reports suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro models will get a new Periscope camera.

