iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 13 and other products discontinued after Apple event 2024

Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, on September 9. The company introduced new models including the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The new iPhones feature Apple Intelligence, which incorporates the company's GenAI technology. Alongside the iPhone 16 series, Apple also launched the Apple Watch Series 10, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the AirPods 4.

Which Apple Products are Being Discontinued?

With the release of the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple will discontinue several products. The affected items include the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and iPhone SE 2. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 13 will no longer be available. The company is also phasing out the iPad mini 6, iPad 10, and AirPods 2 and 3 to accommodate the new models.

End of FineWoven Material

Apple has also ended the production of its FineWoven material, which was introduced as an alternative to leather. The FineWoven iPhone cases for older models have been removed from the company's website, though FineWoven versions of the MagSafe Wallet and AirTag Key Ring are still offered. Customers can now choose from Silicone Cases or Clear Cases for the iPhone 16 series. Silicone Cases come in new colours including fuchsia, ultramarine, star fruit, and lake green.

The updated iPhone lineup and their respective prices are:

iPhone SE 3 – $429 (Rs. 47,000)

iPhone 14 – $599 ( Rs. 57,999)

iPhone 14 Plus – $699 (Rs. 79,600)

iPhone 15 – $699 (Rs. 69,900)

iPhone 15 Plus – $799 (79,900)

iPhone 16 – $799 (79,900)

iPhone 16 Plus – $899 (89,900)

iPhone 16 Pro – $999 (Rs. 119900)

iPhone 16 Pro Max – $1199 (Rs. 144900)

Most of Apple's iPhone models now feature USB-C, following a shift from Lightning connectors to comply with EU regulations for a unified charging standard.

Looking ahead, the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to launch in Spring 2025. It is expected to adopt a design similar to the iPhone 14, featuring USB-C, a 6.1-inch OLED display, and an A18 chip with support for Apple Intelligence.