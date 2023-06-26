iPhone 15 Pro Max case leak hints at Mute button makeover

iPhone 15 Pro Max case leaked ahead of launch! Here is what it suggests.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 12:29 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max CHALLENGES Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this MAJOR camera upgrade
Apple iPhone
1/5 Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and the leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast. As per the latest detail, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of camera performance. A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an optical zoom lens with 5-6x zoom capabilities. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2/5 According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5-6x optical zoom, which is almost double the 3x zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/5 Advantages of Periscope camera: By redirecting light from the camera's aperture to align with the phone's body, periscope lenses enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Pro Max case
View all Images
iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be launched later this year. (@MajinBuOfficial / Twitter)

As we are nearing the launch of the iPhone 15 series, the leaks and rumours are picking up pace. Several tipsters have released renders which suggest the possible design of the upcoming iPhone models. This time, famous tipster Majin Bu has shared a video of the iPhone 15 Pro Max's case which hints at several possible changes for the flagship model.

The case of the iPhone 15 Pro Max suggests a notable change in the design of the classic Mute button. There have been several rumours about the shift in the mute button design this year exclusively to the Pro and Pro Max models. Now, the case leak hints that the Mute button is expected to make it more wider and rounded in design. So far, the Mute switch has been positioned on the upper-left side of the iPhone on the previous iPhone models. This transformation suggests the custom button design, GizmoChina reported. This custom button is tipped to perform several tasks.

Apart from this, the case of the Pro Max hints at the bigger camera module cutout. This can be possible due to the addition of advanced cameras to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 Pro Max possible upgrades

Apart from these, some previous leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will also feature the Thunderbolt port. The USB-C port arrival while ditching the classic lightning port will be the first in iPhone history. The Thunderbolt port is rumoured to enable live 4K Thunderbolt outputs too. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may get a Sony IMX903 camera sensor which is almost an inch in size. The larger sensor can capture 20 percent more light and also has built-in support for 14-bit DNG RAW for better photography.

Plus, a titanium frame and thin bezels are said to make the iPhone 15 Pro Max different from its siblings. The iPhone 15 Pro Max may also pack a new A17 Bionic chipset which will be more powerful than the current A16 chipset and may well be the fastest chip on any smartphone.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 12:29 IST
