iPhone 15 Pro Max case leak hints at Mute button makeover

As we are nearing the launch of the iPhone 15 series, the leaks and rumours are picking up pace. Several tipsters have released renders which suggest the possible design of the upcoming iPhone models. This time, famous tipster Majin Bu has shared a video of the iPhone 15 Pro Max's case which hints at several possible changes for the flagship model.

The case of the iPhone 15 Pro Max suggests a notable change in the design of the classic Mute button. There have been several rumours about the shift in the mute button design this year exclusively to the Pro and Pro Max models. Now, the case leak hints that the Mute button is expected to make it more wider and rounded in design. So far, the Mute switch has been positioned on the upper-left side of the iPhone on the previous iPhone models. This transformation suggests the custom button design, GizmoChina reported. This custom button is tipped to perform several tasks.

Apart from this, the case of the Pro Max hints at the bigger camera module cutout. This can be possible due to the addition of advanced cameras to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 Pro Max possible upgrades

Apart from these, some previous leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will also feature the Thunderbolt port. The USB-C port arrival while ditching the classic lightning port will be the first in iPhone history. The Thunderbolt port is rumoured to enable live 4K Thunderbolt outputs too. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may get a Sony IMX903 camera sensor which is almost an inch in size. The larger sensor can capture 20 percent more light and also has built-in support for 14-bit DNG RAW for better photography.

Plus, a titanium frame and thin bezels are said to make the iPhone 15 Pro Max different from its siblings. The iPhone 15 Pro Max may also pack a new A17 Bionic chipset which will be more powerful than the current A16 chipset and may well be the fastest chip on any smartphone.