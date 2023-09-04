iPhone 15 Pro Max design: Curved frame, new button, USB-C, slimmer bezels

Get ready for the upcoming Apple event on September 12. Themed 'Wonderlust,' the spotlight will shine on the much-anticipated iPhone 15 series during the event. Apple will be launching 4 models, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to steal the show. Unlike last year's iPhone 14 Pro Max model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max promises exclusive Apple-first features that will make it the top choice for iPhone fans.

Revamped Design and Build Quality

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is about to receive significant upgrades in design and build quality compared to its predecessor. First off, it's rumored to be one of the first iPhones with a titanium mid-frame. This change not only makes it sturdier but also lighter, with an expected weight of 221g—19g lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Slimmer Bezels and New Button Layout

While retaining most aspects of its slightly boxy design, leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a curved frame (rounded shoulders) and slimmer bezels, measuring just 1.5mm thick compared to the 2.2mm of the previous model. Additionally, Apple is replacing the mute switch with an action button, similar to the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Initially, there were reports of solid-state volume buttons, but Ming-Chi Kuo's report mentions that regular buttons will stay due to unresolved technical issues.

Apple's choice of titanium over stainless steel brings benefits in terms of structural strength and reduced weight. Titanium is known to be both stronger and lighter than stainless steel, improving the overall quality of the device.

USB-C Charging Port

One of the most anticipated changes in design is the adoption of a USB-C charging port. The EU has mandated that iPhones should have USB-C ports by 2024, but leaks suggest Apple is making the switch in 2023, starting with the iPhone 15 series.

eSIM Expansion

Notably, eSIM support may expand beyond the US for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. France is expected to receive eSIM-equipped iPhones, and other countries like the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and more could follow suit. This move would eliminate the need for physical SIM cards.

Excitement is building as Apple gears up to unveil the iPhone 15 Pro Max with its fresh design and advanced features. Stay tuned for the big reveal on September 12 Apple launch event.