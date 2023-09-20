iPhone 15 Pro Max is the fastest iPhone ever, AnTuTu scores reveal

iPhones are usually considered to be among the very best smartphones in the world. While they come with a hefty price tag, Apple offers the top-of-the-line tech with its new smartphones each year, and 2023 is no different. The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled its latest iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event on September 12. Continuing the trend from last year, the plain vanilla iPhone 15 models got an improved version of the A16 Bionic from the iPhone 14 Pro models, while the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max received the new A17 Pro SoC under the hood. It is this chipset that has given the iPhone 15 series a massive boost, and it has shot up to the very top in terms of performance in the iPhone world.

Just a few days ago, the Geekbench scores of the A17 Pro revealed that it is indeed faster than the A16 Bionic in both single-core and multi-core performance. But how does it fare against last year's flagship?

iPhone 15 Pro Max AnTuTu scores

According to the latest AnTuTu scores, the iPhone 15 Pro Max scored 1641883 in the benchmark results, which is significantly higher than any other previous iPhone. The device scored 597734 points in the GPU test and 392643 points in the CPU test. For reference, last year's iPhone 14 Pro Max scored 466281 points in the GPU test and 358964 points in the CPU test.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The iPhone 15 Pro Max used for the AnTuTu benchmark test was the top-of-the-line 1TB model. Apple's newest flagship features an A17 Pro SoC fabricated on a 3-nanometer process which has allowed Apple to fit in more transistors, not only promising a boost in power but also in energy efficiency.

These astronomically high scores mean that the iPhone 15 Pro Max has jumped to the top of iPhone rankings. It is also leading in the memory department test, with a score of 306164.

Gaming on an iPhone?

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's A17 Pro SoC also enables console-level gaming for the first time on the iPhone. It gets hardware-accelerated ray-tracing which Apple claims is 4 times faster than software-based ray-tracing. It allows more immersive AR applications and console-level gaming performance with games such as Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Death Stranding, and Assassin's Creed Mirage 4.