    iPhone 15 Pro Max to MAKE a new record! Could bring THINNEST bezels on a smartphone

    Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is all set to break the record of smartphone having thinnest bezel. Here is what the latest leak informs.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 18 2023, 13:55 IST
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone 15 Pro Max to get thinnest bezel of 1.55mm. (Representative Image) (HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone 15 Pro Max to get thinnest bezel of 1.55mm. (Representative Image) (HT Tech)

    With so many new features and specifications, Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max is already one of the most awaited phones of the year. And now it is being said that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is all set to break the record by getting thinnest bezels of any smartphone. The record is currently held by Xiaomi 13 having 1.81mm bezel and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get a cover plate black bezel width of 1.55mm.

    Informing about the same, leakster Ice Universe tweeted, "iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm. (S22 and S23 ≈1.95mm，iPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm)." Earlier, Ice Universe also informed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will use a “titanium alloy middle frame with a frosted process."

    iPhone 15 Pro Max expected price and specs

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro models are also expected to punch a big hole in your pocket as it will be more expensive compared to Apple's previous Pro models. "The iPhone 15 Pro is reportedly getting MORE EXPENSIVE this year.. It will start at more than $1,000 for the first time since 2017...," a tweet by Apple Track stated.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    The reason behind the hike in prices could be because of several rumored hardware upgrades like a titanium frame, solid-state buttons, an A17 Bionic chip, and more.

    According to a report by MacRumors, in the U.S., the Pro model has started at $999 since the iPhone X was released in 2017, while the Pro Max started at $1,099 since the iPhone XS Max launched the following year. However, Apple has increased the cost of the iPhone's outside the US considering the rate of inflation.

    Apple's iPhone 15 lineup is expected to launch in September 2023. The line up will include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All the four iPhone 15 models are expected to feature a USB-C port, the Dynamic Island, A17 Bionic chipset, among others.

    First Published Date: 18 Mar, 13:54 IST
