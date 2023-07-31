iPhone 15 Pro models will be easier to repair, says Mark Gurman

When Apple launched the iPhone 14 series, tech enthusiasts around the world were blown away by the new Dynamic Island that the Pro variants featured, along with new cameras and other improvements. On the other hand, the first impressions of the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus left people frustrated as there seemed to be no new groundbreaking features on them. However, there was one major change - easy repairability.

While only the standard iPhone 14 models got this feature, it could be coming to the Pro models in the iPhone 15 series as well.

Easy repairability of iPhone 15 Pro models

In his latest Power On Newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that Apple could finally bring ease of repair to the iPhone 15 Pro models. For the unaware, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus featured a back glass that could be removed as one entire panel, it making much easier to replace it in case it breaks. In the previous models, the back glass was glued and even the shattered glass had to be removed with the help of special laser equipment.

While this change only occurred in the standard iPhone models last year, Gurman now claims that the Pro models of the upcoming iPhone 15 series could get this treatment as well which could lower the repair cost if the glass breaks. The new iPhones will have a redesigned chassis that will be “easier to repair”.

Apple's Self-Service Repair Program

This move will not only make it easier and quicker to repair even the Pro iPhones, but it is also a welcome change from the company which usually prohibits users from opening up their devices on their own. Apple announced its Self-Service Repair program in 2021 where it will allow customers who are comfortable with completing their repairs, access to Apple genuine parts and tools.

Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer said at the announcement, “Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed. In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we're providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs.”