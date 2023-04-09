iPhone 15 Pro on your mind, despite iPhone 14 Pro? Here's what you may actually get

iPhone 15 has been making all the right noises on the Web. Its expectations have soared skyhigh making fans look away from iPhone 14 Pro especially as launch time is nearing. What will be so special about iPhone 15 Pro? Here is what we know so far.

Apr 09 2023
Here is what the iPhone 15 Pro is likely to bring. (AFP)

With Apple likely launching the iPhone 15 series in September 2023, the curiosity to know more about these handsets among iPhone fans is rising. Also, there have been several leaks and reports claiming that the iPhone 15 Pro models will be truly special. But how far these leaks and rumors are true will be known only after the release of the devices. Meanwhile, if you want to know all the updates till date regarding the iPhone 15 Pro, you are at the right place. Check the details below.

1. iPhone 15 Pro design: The phone is expected to get a titanium frame with a rounder-edge design, according to a report by GSMArena. The report also stated that the size of the individual camera protrusions will grow and the overall bump is thicker. "Interestingly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a smaller camera protrusion too, which has been rumored to house a periscope zoom lens," it added.

2. iPhone 15 Pro chipset: The performance of any smartphone depends on the chipset it is equipped with. The iPhone 15 Pro models will be getting the latest A17 Bionic chipset, which is touted as being the fastest ever when it is launched. While the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are most likely to be getting power from the A16 Bionic chipset with a suitable upgrade.

3. Solid-state and Mute buttons: iPhone 15 Pro models will likely feature solid-state and mute buttons. According to a report by MacRumors, the buttons will provide haptic feedback from two additional Taptic Engines inside the iPhone to simulate the feeling of movement, similar to the Home button on the iPhone 7 or the Force Touch trackpad on modern MacBooks.

4. USB-C ports: Apple is expected to provide USB-C ports in all the iPhone 15 series models.

5. iPhone 15 Pro Bezels: As per the GSMArena report, the iPhone 15 Pro's bezels will measure just 1.55mm all over on all sides, and the screen glass will have a subtle curvature.

6. iPhone 15 Pro colour: Speaking to 9to5Mac a source had earlier revealed that Apple is planning to launch a special edition Dark Red colour option for the iPhone 15 Pro. Apart from that, for the standard variants of the iPhone 15 series- iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus - the colour options that may be offered are Light Blue and Pink.

09 Apr
