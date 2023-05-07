iPhone 15 Pro set to ditch new button design! Here is what you may get instead

The speculation surrounding the possible inclusion of solid-state volume buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro have been there for a long time. It was previously rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would feature solid-state buttons in place of physical ones, which led to much excitement among iPhone fans. However, it later turned out to be that Apple would retain clickable buttons instead. Finally, this speculation is being laid to rest.

Apple supplier Cirrus Logic appears to have confirmed in a shareholder letter that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will not feature solid-state buttons, MacRumors reported. Cirrus Logic's "HPMS" segment includes haptic drivers for the Taptic Engine used in iPhones.

Earlier, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had tipped that the iPhone 15 Pro models would come with two extra Taptic Engines, which would provide haptic feedback when users press the solid-state buttons. Cirrus Logic had previously hinted that it would supply components related to this feature in a shareholder letter.

Kuo had also stated that the iPhone 15 Pro will not feature solid-state buttons, citing "unresolved technical issues before mass production."

Mute button is getting makeover!

However, you will find something new in the Mute button design. Apple reportedly intends to bring changes in the Mute switch, or what some may refer to as the "Action button." As per several rumours, the new mute button will replace the current mute switch and will enable additional features. Reports say that it will be fully customisable just like Apple Watch Ultra.

End of solid-state button idea?

So there will be no solid-state buttons on iPhone anytime soon? According to analyst Jeff Pu, Apple might not have entirely ditched the idea of solid-state volume buttons. He believes that the company will postpone the implementation of this technology until next year and aim to introduce it in the iPhone 16 Pro.

However, all the speculation is based on leaks and rumours. The real picture of the iPhone 15 will be confirmed by Apple only with the official launch later this year in September.