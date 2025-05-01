iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more mobiles at up to 37% discount in Amazon sale

Grab massive discounts on top smartphone models, including iPhone 15, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more, during the Amazon Great Summer Sale

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 01 2025, 09:08 IST
iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more mobiles at up to 37% discount in Amazon sale
Check out the great deals on smartphones during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. (AFP)

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Planning for a smartphone upgrade? Now is the perfect time, as Amazon has officially commenced its Great Summer Sale. During the sale, buyers can avail huge discounts on top smartphones along with additional bank and exchange offers, reducing the price significantly. To make your research easier, we have listed 5 smartphones with huge discounts from brands like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, and others. Therefore, know which smartphone you can buy during the ongoing Amazon sale.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: 5 smartphones to buy

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: If you are in search of advanced AI experiences and powerful performance, then the Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best options. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is originally priced at Rs.134999 for the 256GB storage variant. However, during the Amazon sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.94890.

Also Read

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Another smartphone to consider during the Amazon sale is the Xiaomi 14 Civi, which was launched last year. It is a camera-centric smartphone that features a triple camera setup consisting of 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The Xiaomi 14 Civi can be bought at a 29% discount on Amazon with an effective price of just Rs.38999.

B0D83M6WVX-1

Also Read

iPhone 15: Next smartphone to consider is the iPhone 15 which offers a great camera system, a powerful processor and lasting performance. While it comes at a flagship range, Amazon has significantly reduced the price, giving buyers a chance to get it at a reasonable price. The iPhone is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.58999.

B0CHX1W1XY-2

iQOO Z9s: If you are in search of a more affordable option, then iQOO Z9 should be on your list. The iQOO Z9s is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor paired with up to 12GB RAM. The smartphone also comes with a massive 5500mAh battery, offering lasting performance. The iQOO Z9s is priced at Rs.25999, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.18999 during the Amazon sale.

B0F2HCGXTB-3

Samsung Galaxy A55: The next smartphone in the list we have is the Samsung Galaxy A55, which was one of the popular smartphones last year. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 1480 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM, offering promising day-to-day performance. The Galaxy A55 comes at a starting price of Rs.42999, however, buyers can get it for Rs.26999 during Amazon sale, giving buyers a 37% discount.

B0CWPCFSM3-4

First Published Date: 01 May, 09:08 IST
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and more mobiles at up to 37% discount in Amazon sale
