iPhone 15 series could get a major boost in camera performance; Know the biggest leaks

The iPhone 15 series is rumored to get camera improvements for all of the models, be it the base model, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Know what Apple may offer this year.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 21:28 IST
The iPhone 15 series is likely to see improved camera performance for all the models. (Pexels)
We have officially entered the second half of the year. And that means one thing — the iPhone 15 series launch is not that far away. Over the months, different leaks have been revealing bits and pieces of the upcoming Apple smartphone and if they are to be believed, we may get to see a really exciting flagship from the iPhone makers this year. This would also be exciting news for those Apple fans who were slightly underwhelmed with the iPhones in 2022. And one area in particular where every single model of the series — be it the base model of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or the iPhone 15 Pro Max — can see some major improvements, is in the camera department. So, let us take a look.

Possible camera boost for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

A report from Nikkei Asia has claimed that Apple can equip the iPhone 15 series with “latest state-of-the-art image sensor”. These new sensors will double the saturation signal in each pixel to allow it to capture more light. This will reduce the incidents where a picture comes out underexposed or overexposed. The sensors will help in portrait modes and night photography modes mainly. The best part is the new sensors are likely to be added to all the iPhone 15 models.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus can also get a big camera upgrade and adopt the 48MP camera that was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro models, as per analyst Jeff Pu, reported MacRumors. This would mean higher image quality resulting in sharper and more vivid photos that can be seen even in the non-pro iPhone 15 models.

New camera improvements for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro Max can get a periscope zoom lens this year, claims Apple analyst and tipster Ming-Chi Kuo. This would be the first time the periscope lens will feature in any iPhone. This means optical zooming capabilities that could go as far as 10x without needing digital processing.

Sadly, this feature is not expected to be added in the iPhone 15 Pro, and it will come with a standard zoom lens with up to 3x optical zoom. However, it will still get the new Sony sensors that should improve its image-taking capabilities.

Do note, the information shared here comes from leaks and rumors, so take it with a pinch of salt. For official specifications of the iPhone 15 series, you will have to wait till the launch, which is expected sometime in September or thereabouts.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets