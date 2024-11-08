iPhone 15 series dominate global market, Samsung Galaxy S24 also in top 10

The list of top 10 best-selling smartphones in Q3 2024 is here with iPhone 15 series dominating the top 3 stops. 

iPhone 15 series dominate global market, Samsung Galaxy S24 also in top 10
iPhone 15 series was the best-selling smartphone in Q3 2024, check details. (Unsplash)

We are closing to the end of 2024, and over the months we have seen some revolutionary innovations in the tech industry. From flagship smartphones to AI innovations, we are finally wrapping up the year with some top-end smartphone innovations. Now, Counterpoint Research has finally revealed the smartphone's global sales data for the third quarter of 2024 which consists of the list of the top 10 smartphones based on sales. While the iPhone 15 series topped the charts, the Samsung Galaxy S24 made it to the top 10 list for the first time since 2018.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series colour variants tipped ahead of January 2025 launch

Top 10 best-selling smartphones in Q3 2024

In quarter three of 2024, global smartphone sales were dominated by the vanilla iPhone 15 model according to the latest Counterpoint Research. Alongside, the iPhone 15, the pro models, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro also ranked in the top 3 showcasing major demand. Therefore, the Pro models captured 50% of total iPhone sales in the third quarter. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S24 stayed in the top 10 for consecutive three quarters. However, Samsung's A-series smartphones showcased major demand.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 series camera specs revealed: iPhone 16-like button and more

Top 10 best-selling smartphones in Q3 2024
Top 10 best-selling smartphones in Q3 2024 (Counterpoint Research)
image caption
Top 10 best-selling smartphones in Q3 2024 (Counterpoint Research)

In the top 10 list, Apple iPhone models, including the iPhone 14 managed to take four major spots. Whereas, Samsung held 5 positions in quarter three. On the 9th option, we can also see Redmi 13C 4G, which is Xiaomi's budget offering gaining much recognition in the market.

The data clearly shows that consumers have been shifting towards high-end flagship models from companies such as Apple and Samsung. The data is very similar to what we have seen last year. However, there is slight growth in the mid-range smartphone market due to growing generative AI features.

Also read: iOS 18.2 releasing soon: iPhone users to get these Apple Intelligence features in Notes app

Counterpoint also highlights Apple's new financing schemes are driving major sales and popularity for new-generation models. It said, “This trend is supported by attractive financing schemes and trade-in offers, making the latest iPhones more accessible to a broader range of income brackets.” Therefore, AI features and smart financial schemes are driving major growth for brands to maintain their premium positioning in the highly competitive market.

Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News iPhone 15 series dominate global market, Samsung Galaxy S24 also in top 10
