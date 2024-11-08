iPhone 15 series dominate global market, Samsung Galaxy S24 also in top 10

We are closing to the end of 2024, and over the months we have seen some revolutionary innovations in the tech industry. From flagship smartphones to AI innovations, we are finally wrapping up the year with some top-end smartphone innovations. Now, Counterpoint Research has finally revealed the smartphone's global sales data for the third quarter of 2024 which consists of the list of the top 10 smartphones based on sales. While the iPhone 15 series topped the charts, the Samsung Galaxy S24 made it to the top 10 list for the first time since 2018.

Top 10 best-selling smartphones in Q3 2024

In quarter three of 2024, global smartphone sales were dominated by the vanilla iPhone 15 model according to the latest Counterpoint Research. Alongside, the iPhone 15, the pro models, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro also ranked in the top 3 showcasing major demand. Therefore, the Pro models captured 50% of total iPhone sales in the third quarter. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S24 stayed in the top 10 for consecutive three quarters. However, Samsung's A-series smartphones showcased major demand.

In the top 10 list, Apple iPhone models, including the iPhone 14 managed to take four major spots. Whereas, Samsung held 5 positions in quarter three. On the 9th option, we can also see Redmi 13C 4G, which is Xiaomi's budget offering gaining much recognition in the market.

The data clearly shows that consumers have been shifting towards high-end flagship models from companies such as Apple and Samsung. The data is very similar to what we have seen last year. However, there is slight growth in the mid-range smartphone market due to growing generative AI features.

Counterpoint also highlights Apple's new financing schemes are driving major sales and popularity for new-generation models. It said, “This trend is supported by attractive financing schemes and trade-in offers, making the latest iPhones more accessible to a broader range of income brackets.” Therefore, AI features and smart financial schemes are driving major growth for brands to maintain their premium positioning in the highly competitive market.

