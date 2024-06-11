iPhone 15 to iPhone XR: List of all iPhones that will get the latest iOS 18 software update from Apple

Apple has lifted the curtain on its latest iOS operating system iOS 18, during the WWDC 2024 developer conference. According to the tech giant, iOS 18 packs a punch with a slew of new features, boasting enhanced customization and functionality.

This iteration of iOS promises users a plethora of customization options, a significant revamp of the Photos app, improved email management in Mail, the ability to send Messages via satellite, and much more.

You may be interested in 5% OFF 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 11% OFF 11% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 9% OFF 9% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB Black

Black 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 256 GB Storage OPPO Find X7 Pro 5G 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.7 inches Display Size

Also read: iPhones to get ChatGPT with iOS18 update- Here's how it will work and what you will be able to do

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

While iOS 18 is currently accessible only to developers, the public beta version is slated for release in July this year. In tandem with the announcement, Apple has also disclosed the lineup of iPhones compatible with this forthcoming update.

Here's the comprehensive list of iPhones set to receive the iOS 18 update in the upcoming months:

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone SE 3rd Generation

iPhone SE 2nd Generation

Also read: Apple launches free password manager app- Challenges third party password managers with enhanced features

Key Features of iOS 18

In iOS 18, users gain the flexibility to rearrange app icons anywhere on the Home Screen, breaking free from the traditional grid layout. Additionally, apps and widgets can be placed in any vacant space on the Home Screen, Lock Screen buttons are customizable, and Control Center provides access to more controls.

The Photos app in iOS 18 now automatically organises photo libraries into a single view, streamlining access to favourite collections. Moreover, Mail intelligently categorises emails, while iMessage introduces fresh text effects, enabling dynamic, animated embellishments to letters, words, phrases, or emojis.

Also read: Apple Intelligence launched: Personal AI across iPhone, iPad and Mac- All details you need to know

iOS 18 also introduces Apple Intelligence, a personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that melds generative models with personal context.