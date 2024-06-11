 iPhone 15 to iPhone XR: List of all iPhones that will get the latest iOS 18 software update from Apple | Mobile News

iPhone 15 to iPhone XR: List of all iPhones that will get the latest iOS 18 software update from Apple

Apple announced iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, touting enhanced customization and functionality. The update will be available for a wide range of iPhone models later this year. See if your iPhone is compatible with this new update.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 11 2024, 13:54 IST
Icon
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
iPhone 15 to iPhone XR: List of all iPhones that will get the latest iOS 18 software update from Apple
1/5 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
iPhone 15 to iPhone XR: List of all iPhones that will get the latest iOS 18 software update from Apple
2/5 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 to iPhone XR: List of all iPhones that will get the latest iOS 18 software update from Apple
3/5 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 to iPhone XR: List of all iPhones that will get the latest iOS 18 software update from Apple
4/5 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 to iPhone XR: List of all iPhones that will get the latest iOS 18 software update from Apple
5/5 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 to iPhone XR: List of all iPhones that will get the latest iOS 18 software update from Apple
icon View all Images
Apple unveiled iOS 18, promising enhanced features and compatibility with a wide range of iPhones. (Apple)

Apple has lifted the curtain on its latest iOS operating system  iOS 18, during the WWDC 2024 developer conference. According to the tech giant, iOS 18 packs a punch with a slew of new features, boasting enhanced customization and functionality.

This iteration of iOS promises users a plethora of customization options, a significant revamp of the Photos app, improved email management in Mail, the ability to send Messages via satellite, and much more.

You may be interested in

5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹127,990₹134,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹71,499₹79,900
Buy now
9% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹82,000₹89,900
Buy now
OPPO Find X7 Pro 5G
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
₹108,990
Check details

Also read: iPhones to get ChatGPT with iOS18 update- Here's how it will work and what you will be able to do

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

While iOS 18 is currently accessible only to developers, the public beta version is slated for release in July this year. In tandem with the announcement, Apple has also disclosed the lineup of iPhones compatible with this forthcoming update.

Here's the comprehensive list of iPhones set to receive the iOS 18 update in the upcoming months:

  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 Mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 Mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE 3rd Generation
  • iPhone SE 2nd Generation

Also read: Apple launches free password manager app- Challenges third party password managers with enhanced features

Key Features of iOS 18

In iOS 18, users gain the flexibility to rearrange app icons anywhere on the Home Screen, breaking free from the traditional grid layout. Additionally, apps and widgets can be placed in any vacant space on the Home Screen, Lock Screen buttons are customizable, and Control Center provides access to more controls.

The Photos app in iOS 18 now automatically organises photo libraries into a single view, streamlining access to favourite collections. Moreover, Mail intelligently categorises emails, while iMessage introduces fresh text effects, enabling dynamic, animated embellishments to letters, words, phrases, or emojis.

Also read: Apple Intelligence launched: Personal AI across iPhone, iPad and Mac- All details you need to know

iOS 18 also introduces Apple Intelligence, a personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that melds generative models with personal context.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 13:54 IST
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 15 to iPhone XR: List of all iPhones that will get the latest iOS 18 software update from Apple
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 launch: New leak reveals console gameplay, technical features and pop culture influences and more
Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features

Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features
Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024: Major game reveals, trailers, and updates announced for upcoming titles
Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024

Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024: New missions, businesses, vehicle upgrades, and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule

GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule; Rockstar Games responds

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets