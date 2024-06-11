iPhone 15 to iPhone XR: List of all iPhones that will get the latest iOS 18 software update from Apple
Apple announced iOS 18 at WWDC 2024, touting enhanced customization and functionality. The update will be available for a wide range of iPhone models later this year. See if your iPhone is compatible with this new update.
Apple has lifted the curtain on its latest iOS operating system iOS 18, during the WWDC 2024 developer conference. According to the tech giant, iOS 18 packs a punch with a slew of new features, boasting enhanced customization and functionality.
This iteration of iOS promises users a plethora of customization options, a significant revamp of the Photos app, improved email management in Mail, the ability to send Messages via satellite, and much more.
While iOS 18 is currently accessible only to developers, the public beta version is slated for release in July this year. In tandem with the announcement, Apple has also disclosed the lineup of iPhones compatible with this forthcoming update.
Here's the comprehensive list of iPhones set to receive the iOS 18 update in the upcoming months:
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone SE 3rd Generation
- iPhone SE 2nd Generation
Key Features of iOS 18
In iOS 18, users gain the flexibility to rearrange app icons anywhere on the Home Screen, breaking free from the traditional grid layout. Additionally, apps and widgets can be placed in any vacant space on the Home Screen, Lock Screen buttons are customizable, and Control Center provides access to more controls.
The Photos app in iOS 18 now automatically organises photo libraries into a single view, streamlining access to favourite collections. Moreover, Mail intelligently categorises emails, while iMessage introduces fresh text effects, enabling dynamic, animated embellishments to letters, words, phrases, or emojis.
iOS 18 also introduces Apple Intelligence, a personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that melds generative models with personal context.
