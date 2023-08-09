IPhone 15 USB-C connector parts images leaked!

iPhone 15 launch is nearing and a shocking leak reveals images of USB-C connector parts.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 09 2023, 15:49 IST
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 USB-C connector parts images leaked online. (Representative Image)
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 USB-C connector parts images leaked online. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Apple iPhone 15 is expected to launch next month in September. Fans are waiting to get their hands on the brand-new phone, but in the meantime, they are being bombarded by leaks about the smartphone's specs. The latest leak has now shared images of iPhone 15 USB-C connector parts.

More about iPhone 15 leaks

Earlier, it was report.d that Apple might be switching its charging port from Lightning to the USB-C to meet the new regulations implemented in the European Union. According to a MacRumors report, recently, leakers @lipilipsi and @John011235 shared images of what appears to be of USB-C connector ports for the iPhone 15 series on X (Formerly Twitter). The images revealed that the ports could be used for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These changes were also reported by long time Apple tipsters such as Mark Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and are expected to be reflected across all models of the iPhone 15 series.

iPhone 15 USB-C port: The devil is in the details

It might be a bit too premature to celebrate the inclusion of USB-C ports on iPhones, as many leaks suggest that Apple will make some changes in the way these ports can be used.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In an older report from November 2022, Kuo had mentioned that with the move to USB-C ports, iPhone 15 may also get faster charging and data transfer speeds, however, he also said that the higher speeds would only be restricted to the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max models. He also claimed that the non-Pro models will only support USB 2.0, and get similar charging speeds as the Lightning port. However, it should be noted that these were very early leaks, and things could have changed by now. There have not been any new updates around charging speeds of the upcoming smartphones.

Further, another leak by Apple tipster ShrimpApplePro stated that the USB-C ports may only support MFI licenced cables for optimal data and charging. For those unaware, MFi is short for "Made For iPhone/iPod/iPad," and is Apple's official licensing program for accessories designed for these devices. Essentially, every Apple cable,

EarPods and similar accessories are fitted with an authenticator chip that confirms that the accessory plugged in is a licensed Apple product and not a third-party cable or earphone. Further, the chip also allows Apple to limit any unlicensed accessories.

This means any third-party cables will see slower charging speeds and data transfers.

Apple's new iPhone launch event dates are not announced yet but it is surmised that it will take place either on September 12 or September 13, this year.

First Published Date: 09 Aug, 15:05 IST
