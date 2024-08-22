iPhone 16 Action Button to get new customisation features with iOS 18- Know what’s coming

Last year, the iPhone 15 Pro model's highlight was the new “Action Button” which was announced as a customisation feature to access Do Not Disturb, Camera, Flashlight, and other functionalities. Now, the iPhone 16 series may also get this new button, however, with new added features. Reportedly, iOS 18 will add a wide range of custom features to the Action Button for easy accessibility to certain iPhone features. Know what Apple has planned for the iPhone 16 Action Button.

iPhone 16 Action Button features with iOS 18 update

MacRumors reported that the iPhone 16 Action Button is speculated to get new customisation functionalities in the Control Center Gallery. Therefore, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus users may get quickly accessible features with a simple tap on the button. Check out the list of actions coming to iOS 18:

Calculator

Stopwatch

Alarm

Home

Timer

Dark Mode

Scan Code

Airplane Mode

Cellular Data

Personal Hotspot

Quick Note

Remote

Wallet

Tap to Cash

Ping My Watch

These features are the newly added functions apart from what is already available on iOS 17. However, some of the above-mentioned actions were already available to use via Shortcut or Accessibility options. The Action Button on iPhone 16 standard models will replace the Mute Button just like it did with the iPhone 15 Pro models. Additionally, it is also not confirmed if the iPhone 15 Pro models will also get these new Action Button features with iOS 18 or not.

Apart from the Action Button, the iPhone 16 series is expected to get a new Capture Button which is reportedly designed to support camera functionalities such as zoom-in and zoom-out by a simple touch or swipe gestures. Now, we will have to wait for the official launch to confirm what these new buttons are capable of doing and how they will bring ease to iPhone usability. The iPhone 16 series and the iOS 18 update are expected to launch on September 10, 2024. However, the official Apple event date is yet to be announced by the company.

