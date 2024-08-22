 iPhone 16 Action Button to get new customisation features with iOS 18- Know what’s coming | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Action Button to get new customisation features with iOS 18- Know what’s coming

iPhone 16 Action Button to get some new functionalities with iOS 18, know what’s coming ahead of the September launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 22 2024, 13:20 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and more to be launched in September
iPhone 16 Action Button to get new customisation features with iOS 18- Know what’s coming
1/4 iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: The standard iPhone 16 models are expected to be announced at the upcoming Apple event which may take place on September 10. Leaks suggest that Apple has a few design changes with new vertically placed cameras, an Action Button, and a suspected Capture Button. Additionally, the smartphones will likely come with a new gen A18 series chipset. (X.com/Apple Hub)
iPhone 16 Action Button to get new customisation features with iOS 18- Know what’s coming
2/4 iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: The iPhone 16 Pro models will also be announced at the launch event. Apple is suspected to bring bigger screen sizes of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max along with a new Capture Button. The smartphone will likely feature the A18 Pro chipset with improved NPU performance and AI processing capabilities. Additionally, the cameras may also get significant upgrades.  (unsplash)
iPhone 16 Action Button to get new customisation features with iOS 18- Know what’s coming
3/4 Apple Watch Series 10: This year Apple may bring new bigger sizes of the 10th-gen smartwatch. However, the watch’s case is expected to be slimmer than the predecessor. Rumours suggest that the upcoming watch may feature a new sensor for hypertension and sleep apnea tracking. It is also expected to come with some Apple Intelligence features with a new powerful chipset.  (Apple)
iPhone 16 Action Button to get new customisation features with iOS 18- Know what’s coming
4/4 Apple Watch Ultra 3: Leaks and information about the Apple Watch Ultra 3 are slim. However, in the last two years, the company has announced the watch alongside the launch of the new iPhone series. While no bigger upgrades are expected, the smartwatch may come with a faster chipset and some AI-powered features.  (AFP)
iPhone 16 Action Button to get new customisation features with iOS 18- Know what’s coming
icon View all Images
Check out the new customisation features coming to the iPhone 16 Action Button with iOS 18. (Apple)

Last year, the iPhone 15 Pro model's highlight was the new “Action Button” which was announced as a customisation feature to access Do Not Disturb, Camera, Flashlight, and other functionalities. Now, the iPhone 16 series may also get this new button, however, with new added features. Reportedly, iOS 18 will add a wide range of custom features to the Action Button for easy accessibility to certain iPhone features. Know what Apple has planned for the iPhone 16 Action Button. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro Max to have slimmer bezels than Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 9 Pro XL- All details

More about Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16
  • Blue
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹79,990
Check details
See full Specifications

iPhone 16 Action Button features with iOS 18 update

MacRumors reported that the iPhone 16 Action Button is speculated to get new customisation functionalities in the Control Center Gallery. Therefore, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus users may get quickly accessible features with a simple tap on the button. Check out the list of actions coming to iOS 18:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Calculator

Stopwatch

Alarm

Home

Timer

Dark Mode

Scan Code

Airplane Mode

Cellular Data

Personal Hotspot

Dark Mode

Quick Note

Remote

Wallet

Tap to Cash

Ping My Watch

Also read: iPhone 16 may launch sooner than expected: Know when Apple event may take place

These features are the newly added functions apart from what is already available on iOS 17. However, some of the above-mentioned actions were already available to use via Shortcut or Accessibility options. The Action Button on iPhone 16 standard models will replace the Mute Button just like it did with the iPhone 15 Pro models. Additionally, it is also not confirmed if the iPhone 15 Pro models will also get these new Action Button features with iOS 18 or not. 

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro could be Apple's first ‘Pro' models made in India

Apart from the Action Button, the iPhone 16 series is expected to get a new Capture Button which is reportedly designed to support camera functionalities such as zoom-in and zoom-out by a simple touch or swipe gestures. Now, we will have to wait for the official launch to confirm what these new buttons are capable of doing and how they will bring ease to iPhone usability. The iPhone 16 series and the iOS 18 update are expected to launch on September 10, 2024. However, the official Apple event date is yet to be announced by the company. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 13:20 IST
Trending: iphone 16 may launch sooner than expected: know when apple event may take place apple event: iphone 16 launch poster ‘leaked’ with iphone se and iphone 16 pro marketing materials- all details iphone 16 series launching in september: why are most buyers willing to wait for a month before getting one? iphone 17 air may be thinnest, lightest iphone till date but it won’t be the best, here's why vivo x200 mini chipset, design and other key details leaked online ahead of official launch: here’s what to expect iqoo neo 10, neo 10 pro 5g specs leaked: here’s what we know about the upcoming phones moto g45 5g with snapdragon 6s gen 3 chipset launched in india: check price, specs and more oppo a80 5g with dimensity 6300 processor, 5,100mah battery launched: check price, specs and more iphone 16 series launch likely on september 10: apple may introduce a new ‘desert’ colour option tecno phantom v fold 2 and v flip 2 now available for pre-order with exclusive benefits: check price, specs and more
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 Action Button to get new customisation features with iOS 18- Know what’s coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing

10 best puzzle-platformer games you shouldn’t miss playing
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date concerns grow among fans after Mafia Game reveal at Gamescom event 2024
GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses

GTA Online: Get $500,000 by completing Rockstar Games survey and enjoy new weekly bonuses
Fortnite

These iPhone users can play Fortnite again after 2020 ban—Here’s how
GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

GTA 6 release: Rockstar Games fans worried after San Andreas VR project put on indefinite hold

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India

Apple iPad, OnePlus Pad, Galaxy Tab and other feature-packed tablets for gaming in India
Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy

Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives:Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100
Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life

Snapdragon X Elite powered laptops could be Windows' answer to Apple Silicon with multi-day battery life
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets