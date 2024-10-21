 iPhone 16 AI power could be two years behind rivals like Google and OpenAI, report says | Mobile News

iPhone 16 AI power could be two years behind rivals like Google and OpenAI, report says

A new report suggests that Apple could be at least two years behind the competition when it comes to AI, but it may soon catch up.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 21 2024, 15:43 IST
iPhone 16 will get Apple Intelligence features later this month, per reports (Bloomberg)

It is no secret that Apple was late to the party in announcing its artificial intelligence features, which it refers to as Apple Intelligence. In fact, none of these features have made their way to the iPhone 16 series or the iPhone 15 Pro. Now, the PowerOn newsletter by Mark Gurman claims that Apple could be at least two years behind the competition regarding AI and that it is about 25% less accurate than ChatGPT by OpenAI, which can answer 30% more questions.

Apple Two Years Behind Rivals Like OpenAI, Google?

Mark Gurman states that Apple's generative AI technology, most of which is part of the Apple Intelligence AI suite, lags two years behind industry leaders (such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta). However, he also notes that it may not be long before Apple catches up, as seen in the past with products like Apple Maps. Gurman asserts that at some point, Apple will certainly develop the necessary technology and pave its way into the top tier of AI companies.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also Read: OnePlus 13 launching on October 31; Design, colour options and other key specs revealed officially

When Is Apple Intelligence Coming to iPhones?

Currently, iOS 18.1, which is expected to feature the majority of Apple AI capabilities, is anticipated to launch later this month, according to reports. It will bring an overhauled Siri interface, the Clean Up tool, and more, but the majority of AI features will be rolled out in a staggered manner until the release of iOS 18.4 sometime in March. This means that most of the features, such as Priority Notifications, the full Siri experience, Genmiji, Image Playground, and Image Wand, will not be available at the end of this month.

It remains to be seen how consumers will respond when they eventually receive the update. However, for now, it appears that the iPhone 16 is continuing to sell well, with reports suggesting that sales figures are similar to those of the iPhone 15 series, which introduced several significant changes, including the switch to USB-C and the use of titanium.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro users facing another big issue, iOS 18.1 release can't fix it

First Published Date: 21 Oct, 15:43 IST
