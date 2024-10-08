 iPhone 16 at just ₹27000 in India? Reddit user reveals how he got the deal | Mobile News

iPhone 16 at just 27000 in India? Reddit user reveals how he got the deal

Indian Reddit user claims that he was able to buy a new iPhone 16 with 256GB storage under 27,000.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 08 2024, 10:19 IST
iPhone 16 at just ₹27000 in India? Reddit user reveals how he got the deal
Although the new iPhone 16 comes with a new design, powerful chip, improved camera and a range of new features, the company priced the phone the same as its predecessor iPhone 15. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)

iPhone 16 is one of the most talked about phones across the globe since it made its debut at the Apple Glowtime event 2024. Although the new iPhone 16 comes with a new design, powerful chip, improved camera and a range of new features, the company priced the phone the same as its predecessor iPhone 15. iPhone 16 price in India starts at 79,900 for the 128GB variant and the 256GB model is priced at 89,900. However, an Indian Reddit user claims that he was able to buy a new iPhone 16 with 256GB storage under 27,000. The post is now doing rounds on the internet and the iPhone buyer has explained how he managed to get the deal.

iPhone 16 under 27,000 using credit card reward points

In a revealing post on Reddit, the buyer claimed to have used their HDFC Infinia credit card, and shared that he is now regretting not leveraging the reward points available through this premium card.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In response to a query about their regret concerning the purchase of an iPhone 16, the user explained that they opted for an Amazon Pay card when buying jewellery, believing the Infinia card wouldn't accrue points for such transactions. "I used Amazon Pay just for 1% cashback thinking Infinia wouldn't give any points on jewellery, but it actually does," they revealed.

Another Redditor inquired about the total spending that led to the impressive accumulation of 62,930 reward points. The original poster responded, stating, "About 15 lakh," indicating significant expenditure over time.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Why it may be the best option for most buyers

The discussion continued with another user lamenting their own situation, saying, "I am having 50k regalia points but I can't find the option to use points for an iPhone 13." This prompted a fourth commenter to reflect on their misconceptions about credit cards, admitting, "It makes me feel how little I know about credit cards, and I was so dumb assuming that credit cards are scams."

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 10:19 IST
