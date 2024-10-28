 iPhone 16 banned in country due to failed Apple promises, phones waiting for IMEI | Mobile News

iPhone 16 banned in country due to failed Apple promises, phones waiting for IMEI

As per a report by the Economic Times, Apple has reportedly banned iPhone 16 in the country due to failed investment commitments in the country.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
Oct 28 2024, 12:20 IST
Indonesia has banned sales and use of all iPhone 16 models in the country. (HT tech)

iPhone 16 series was launched by Apple last month at the Glowtime 2024 event on September 9. Since then, the iPhone 16 has been trending all over the world and it has once again made it to the headlines as Indonesia has banned sales and use of all iPhone 16 models in the country. As per a report by the Economic Times, Apple has reportedly banned iPhone 16 in the country due to failed investment commitments in the country. The move not only affects local consumers but also tourists who have purchased the device. Industry Minister Gumiwang Kartasasmita has declared that any operational iPhone 16 in the country is considered illegal and urged the public to report such devices.

Apple lands in soup in Indonesia

The ban stems from Apple's failure to fulfill its investment commitments in Indonesia. The tech giant had pledged $109 million (£86 million) to enhance local infrastructure and sourcing but has reportedly fallen short by about $14 million (£11 million). This shortfall has hindered the Ministry of Industry from issuing the necessary IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) certifications for the iPhone 16, which are required for the devices to be legally sold.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Minister Kartasasmita emphasised that permits for the iPhone 16 cannot be issued until Apple meets its obligations. The Indonesian government mandates that foreign companies meet a 40% local content requirement to operate, which is intended to foster local industry. As part of its commitment, Apple had also promised to establish research and development facilities in Indonesia, known as Apple academies.

At this point, it remains unclear whether Apple will take steps to address the ban and move forward with its plans in the country. The situation continues to develop, leaving consumers and industry observers anxious about the future of Apple products in Indonesia.

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 12:20 IST
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
