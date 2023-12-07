Icon

iPhone 16 battery to be made in India in move away from China; Apple reveals deadline

Apple wants to shift its iPhone 16 battery production to India and reduce its dependency on China. Know what Apple has planned in this move away from China.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 07 2023, 10:06 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
iPhone 15 Pro
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 15 Pro
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
iPhone 15 Pro
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 15 Pro
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
iPhone 15 Pro
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
iPhone 15 Pro
icon View all Images
Apple says iPhone 16 battery should be made in India and it has provided a deadline too. (Unsplash)

It is no secret that Apple is working towards reducing its dependence on China for the production of its various devices, including iPhones. In recent years, Apple has shifted its focus towards India and wants to expand its partnership by planning to produce the iPhone 16 battery in India. Suppliers in India have been told to upscale their production for the same. China is Apple's massive production and supply chain country, but India is taking away a lot of their business away. The shift is happening due to the many risk factors that were exposed by the COVID-19 years. Know what Apple is planning for its new generation of iPhone.

iPhone 16 batteries to be made in India

According to a 9To5Mac report, Apple has told their suppliers in China to start producing the iPhone 16 battery in India. The plan is being considered to reduce the dependence of the company over China in terms of production, manufacturing and supply chain. Experts believe that Apple's dependence on China has shifted as the tech giant is eyeing diversification. Therefore, starting their production in India can aid the company in eliminating such risks.

Also, overdependence on China for carrying out most of their work could disrupt the company's operation in times when China and the US are engaged in a global political struggle for supremacy. Additionally, Apple's reputation is also being questioned over its stance on the decline of human rights there. At the moment, the iPhone maker is in a challenging position in which they it has to adhere to local laws, even if it has to go against its own values.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: iPhone 16: Apple to introduce redesigned and more versatile Action Button in 2024

Most importantly, the Financial Times reported that iPhone 16 batteries will be mostly or even solely developed in India and not in China. Officials said iPhone “Battery manufacturers, such as Desay of China, have been encouraged to establish new factories in India, while Simplo Technology, a Taiwanese battery supplier for Apple, has been asked to scale up production in India for future orders.”

As of now, is it being said that the local production of iPhone 16 batteries will happen in India by 2025. The timeline is a bit hazy though as iPhone 16 launches in 2024. Notably, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT also congratulated Apple and its supplier TDK for “goal of deepening electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India”.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Dec, 09:57 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 16 battery to be made in India in move away from China; Apple reveals deadline
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer release: 5 things we learned from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 preview
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 unveils LEGO skins, Peter Griffin, and more in "Underground" season
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon