iPhone 16 battery to be made in India in move away from China; Apple reveals deadline

It is no secret that Apple is working towards reducing its dependence on China for the production of its various devices, including iPhones. In recent years, Apple has shifted its focus towards India and wants to expand its partnership by planning to produce the iPhone 16 battery in India. Suppliers in India have been told to upscale their production for the same. China is Apple's massive production and supply chain country, but India is taking away a lot of their business away. The shift is happening due to the many risk factors that were exposed by the COVID-19 years. Know what Apple is planning for its new generation of iPhone.

iPhone 16 batteries to be made in India

According to a 9To5Mac report, Apple has told their suppliers in China to start producing the iPhone 16 battery in India. The plan is being considered to reduce the dependence of the company over China in terms of production, manufacturing and supply chain. Experts believe that Apple's dependence on China has shifted as the tech giant is eyeing diversification. Therefore, starting their production in India can aid the company in eliminating such risks.

Also, overdependence on China for carrying out most of their work could disrupt the company's operation in times when China and the US are engaged in a global political struggle for supremacy. Additionally, Apple's reputation is also being questioned over its stance on the decline of human rights there. At the moment, the iPhone maker is in a challenging position in which they it has to adhere to local laws, even if it has to go against its own values.

Most importantly, the Financial Times reported that iPhone 16 batteries will be mostly or even solely developed in India and not in China. Officials said iPhone “Battery manufacturers, such as Desay of China, have been encouraged to establish new factories in India, while Simplo Technology, a Taiwanese battery supplier for Apple, has been asked to scale up production in India for future orders.”

As of now, is it being said that the local production of iPhone 16 batteries will happen in India by 2025. The timeline is a bit hazy though as iPhone 16 launches in 2024. Notably, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT also congratulated Apple and its supplier TDK for “goal of deepening electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India”.

