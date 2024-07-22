iPhone 16 design but cheaper than iPhone 15: Why Apple iPhone SE 4 may be worth the wait

iPhone 16 launch is less than two months away and as Apple is gearing up for its next flagship smartphone series, a new report has got iPhone fans excited. Apple is not known to officially reveal anything about the upcoming smartphone, however leaks and rumours often shed light on what users can expect. Images and dummy models of iPhone 16 have been circulating on the internet for a while and the proven track record of the sources makes us confident about the design. The iPhone 16 is expected to get a slightly redesigned camera panel with vertically arranged lenses. Apart from it, it is rumoured to get frosty matte finish as seen on the iPhone 15. While the new iPhone 16 may carry a similar price tag as its predecessor, you may be able to get the new iPhone design in a lot less money.



iPhone 16 design likely to inspire iPhone SE 4

As per Weibo-based leaker "Fixed Focus Digital," iPhone SE 4's backplate manufacturing is same as the standard iPhone model in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 series which is expected to make its debut in September. On the other hand, the Apple iPhone SE 4 is expected to be released during the spring event. Previously, it was rumoured that the iPhone SE 4 will sport the similar design as of iPhone 14.

iPhone SE 4: What we know so far

iPhone SE 4 is believed to be in the sub-$500 starting range despite the new design and wide range of rumoured upgrades coming to the affordable Apple smartphone. The company is expected to replace Touch ID and the Home button with Face ID and a display notch. The size of the screen will likely go up from 4.7 inches to 6.1 inches. iPhone SE will also get a USB-C port and maybe an Action button.

